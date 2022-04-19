BOOKING REPORT: Cops Bust Young Men for Having Hard Drugs

SAN ANGELO — 12 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Monday.

San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 12 arrests on Monday including the following:

Michael Mota was arrested for possession of a controlled, Failure to leave information or render aid, and driving while license invalid at 8:13 p.m. His bond was set at $2358 and he was released the following day at 12:28 p.m.

Brandon Zovala-Rodriguez was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at 9:09 p.m. His bond was set at $7500.

There are currently 548 inmates at the TGCDF as of Tuesday morning.

The following were booked into the Tom agreement County Detention Facility on Monday, Apr. 18, 2022:

