Columbia, SC

5 USC trustees can’t run for reelection

By By JEFFREY COLLINS Associated Press
 1 day ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Five University of South Carolina trustees who some powerful lawmakers feel are responsible for interference in daily affairs won’t be allowed to run for reelection next month.

University of SC trustees blistered for secret trip, coach buyouts

The legislative board that screens university trustees is refusing to send chairman C. Dorn Smith as well as trustees Thad Westbrook, C. Edward Floyd, John von Lehe and Charles Williams to a May 4 election by the General Assembly.

The decision comes as the state Senate prepares to review a House-approved bill that would fire all current trustees at the end of June 2023 and redraw their districts, cutting the board from 20 members to 13.

Colleges
Education
