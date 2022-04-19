ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Man hands officers meth instead of registration at traffic stop, police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, C. Allan
 1 day ago

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. ( WBOY ) — Two men have been charged after officers inadvertently found drugs during a traffic stop in West Virginia.

On Sunday, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle for improper registration on I-79, according to a criminal complaint.

The vehicle’s driver, Roy Porter, 57, handed officers a packet that they thought was the registration of the vehicle, but a small plastic bag containing “a couple pieces of crystal-like substance” fell out, officers said.

Hundreds of Xanax bars, several guns seized in Preston County

Officers led a K9 unit around the vehicle, resulting in a positive indication of drugs, according to the complaint.

Porter was found to be in possession of 4 grams of meth, and a passenger in the vehicle, Jared Mayle, 21, of Salem, had 220 grams of meth, officers said.

Mayle has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is currently out on bond.

Porter has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.

