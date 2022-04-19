ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHNT News 19

Archibald to discuss latest book at Decatur Library

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkMRi_0fDr0DT600

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Author and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist John Archibald will make a stop in his hometown next month to discuss his latest book.

Archibald, a Decatur native, will stop at the Decatur Public Library on Thursday, May 5 at 6 p.m. He will be discussing his latest book, “Shaking the Gates of Hell: A Search for Family and Truth in the Wake of the Civil Rights Revolution.” The book was published last March.

New look for interactive Decatur map, find out who your Council member is

The program will be free, though Archibald will have books available for sale and signing.

Archibald is best known as a columnist for our news partner AL.com, and and its social brand, Reckon. He won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2018.

For more information, contact the library’s marketing and outreach team at 256-340-5780.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Why is it called ‘Good Friday’ if Jesus died?

Millions of Christians worldwide today are observing one of the most somber moments of their faith. Good Friday commemorates the suffering, crucifixion and death of Jesus of Nazareth more than 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem. At first glance, Good Friday seems like the ultimate misnomer. If Jesus suffered and died...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing#Decatur Library#Council#Nexstar Media Inc#Whnt Com
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy