Pelahatchie, MS

Yogi Bear statue stolen from Mississippi park

By Kaitlin Howell
 1 day ago
PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – Pelahatchie police are working to identify the suspect who stole the Yogi Bear statue from the Jellystone Park Camp-Resort.

Police said the statue, which was located at the park entrance, was stolen on April 15, 2022. Investigators said video footage showed a pickup truck entering the park just before 11:45 p.m. They said the truck made a u-turn at the entrance and stopped near the statue.

The suspect was able to detach the statue from its base and remove it from the property.

Anyone who has information leading to an arrest or recovery of the statue could be eligible for a reward. Tips can be reported to the Pelahatchie Police department at 601-854-5223 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477)

