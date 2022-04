Angels -1.5 (+127) 8.5 (Over -110/Under -110) The Angels have been the much hotter offense through the first couple of weeks of the season, and I see no reason to stop backing them now. They're fourth in batting average (.258) and fifth in OPS (.769), which is significantly better than the Astros who rank 24th (.212) and 16th (.677) in those two categories.

