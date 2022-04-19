MOCO Spring 2022 Heavy Trash Day on Saturday 4/23/22

The Oak Ridge citywide household trash pickup program will begin Monday, April 4. Household rubbish, old appliances, and minor remodeling materials will be picked up. City collection efforts will follow the schedule as closely as possible. The household trash pickup schedule can be found on the city of Oak Ridge website at http://bit.ly/ORtrashpickup2022. Note that the proposed schedule is a general guide and can vary considerably from the actual schedule due to weather conditions and/or the amount of participation by residents.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 26 DAYS AGO