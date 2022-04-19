ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

MOCO Spring 2022 Heavy Trash Day on Saturday 4/23/22

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMOCO Spring 2022 Heavy Trash Day on Saturday 4/23/22. Montgomery County, Precinct...

www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Texans to see 'empty store shelves' this weekend due to Abbott border inspections

Texans will start seeing empty shelves at grocery stores this weekend due to delays caused by Gov. Greg Abbott's increased border inspections of commercial trucks entering from Mexico. Roughly $150 million worth of fruit and vegetables were stalled south of the U.S.-Mexico border, the Texas International Produce Association reported Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Spring, TX
Government
Montgomery County, TX
Society
Spring, TX
Society
City
New Caney, TX
City
Spring, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Government
County
Montgomery County, TX
WAFF

Limestone County announces Trash Attack Days

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County will be holding two free Trash Attack Days this year, April 2 and October 1, on the designated days, residents can dump debris for free. The City of Athens states in a Facebook post that Limestone County residents may take a trailer or pickup truckload of debris to the Republic Services Transfer Station.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
The Oak Ridger

Citywide household trash pickup to begin April 4

The Oak Ridge citywide household trash pickup program will begin Monday, April 4. Household rubbish, old appliances, and minor remodeling materials will be picked up. City collection efforts will follow the schedule as closely as possible. The household trash pickup schedule can be found on the city of Oak Ridge website at http://bit.ly/ORtrashpickup2022. Note that the proposed schedule is a general guide and can vary considerably from the actual schedule due to weather conditions and/or the amount of participation by residents.
OAK RIDGE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moco Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
On Target News

Coffee County falls in District 6-4A Baseball

Despite 12 strikeouts from starting pitcher Jacob Holder, the Coffee County fell in their home district game to Warren County, 4-1. In a game you heard on The Rooster 101.5 the Raider bats never caught fire against the Pioneers as Coffee County managed two hits. Senior Brady Nugent had a...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton hosting community bike ride Saturday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders announced Tuesday that the community will have the opportunity to join in on the springtime fun with a group bike ride scheduled for Saturday, April 23 at 10 a.m. According to a release from the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, the ride will begin and end at Pedals On […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kristen Walters

Walmart set to close more stores in Ohio

In some parts of Ohio, Walmart shoppers will need to find a different place to buy foods and household supplies. Wendell and Carolyn/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Walmart currently has 174 stores located throughout the state. However, soon, that number will be shrinking.
OHIO STATE
KVUE

How 2022 drought conditions compare to the 2011 Texas drought

TEXAS, USA — Drought conditions in Texas are getting increasingly worse due to a lack of beneficial rain. However, perspective is key. In 2011, the State of Texas faced one of its worst droughts in history. We took a look at how the current drought conditions in Texas compare to 2011.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy