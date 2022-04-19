ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

“Media Champions” with Jenn Bonine from COYABLU

By Susan St.Denis
iwantabuzz.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week on “Media Champions,” our host talks to media experts across the country. This week our host speaks with Jenn Bonine from COYABLU. To learn more, check...

iwantabuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsBreak Contributors

NewsBreak Announces National Launch of Contributor Network to Fill Local News Gaps

Expansion will create opportunities for local reporters and storytellers. (MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.) NewsBreak, the nation's leading local news app, announced today the national launch of the Contributor Network, which will utilize the company's technological capabilities to provide local news coverage in communities across the U.S. that are underrepresented by traditional media. NewsBreak has identified news deserts as an opportunity market – more than 200 counties in the U.S. have no local paper and half of all U.S. counties have only one.
beckershospitalreview.com

CEO Forum Group: 10 CEOs reshaping healthcare

The CEO Forum Group on March 22 released its list of 10 CEOs "who have created new value to elevate healthcare and society," according to Forbes. The list is based on interviews by Robert Reiss, Forbes contributor and founder and CEO of the forum group, and his team. Each CEO was assigned a category defining their value to healthcare.
EDISON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyablu Website Address#Digital Nft
pymnts.com

PayPal Exec John Rainey Named Walmart CFO

Walmart has announced a new executive vice president and CFO in John Rainey, a company blog said Tuesday (April 12). He plans to take the role on June 6, replacing current CFO Brett Biggs. Rainey works at PayPal, where he’s CFO and executive vice president of global customer operations.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

I'm Not Black Enough

Several years ago, Inc. magazine was planning a profile on entrepreneur and investor Brian Brackeen. Inc. ended up dropping Brackeen from the story, leading him to publish a post about the interaction titled I'm Not Black Enough for Inc. Magazine. Join Brackeen and Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk for a conversation about race and bias in media-and the hurdles that Black founders face every day regardless of their background.
SOCIETY
TechCrunch

Chipotle launches $50M venture fund in bid to foster new restaurant tech

“We are looking to make investments that will increase guest access to Chipotle as well as elevate the human experience for our teams,” Garner told TechCrunch in an email interview. “[Cultivate Next will give] early stage ventures great visibility and experience in the restaurant category to work with alongside a large scale operation with domestic and international growth ahead.”
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
beckershospitalreview.com

Paths to success: Women tech leaders share their perspectives

Women still make up a minority of the tech workforce, although the trend is decidedly shifting in a positive direction. During a March 28 webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Ensemble Health Partners, a revenue cycle management company, four women leaders discussed approaches, opportunities and perspectives for women interested in pursuing careers in technology. Panelists were:
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

New VC firm Baukunst spools up to invest in ‘creative technologists’

The “cultural change” Baukunst is referring to is the big shift of Gen Z joining the workforce and decision-making power shifting toward the millenial generation. It also highlights collaborative and remote work, erosion of trust in large institutions and the attention economy. Finally, the firm is keeping an eye on how customer demand is shifting in response to climate change and other big societal shifts. On the technology side, the firm is particularly interested in companies that are leveraging toolkits and shifts in computing capacity, including the ubiquitous availability of cloud-based AI, blockchain and crypto protocols, and the proliferation of edge computing and — on the hardware side — the availability of system-on-a-chip systems making AI & ML technologies available in every device. Baukunst also has a specific interest in manufacturing, supply-chain, mass customization and the availability of cheap and capable sensors that makes the next-generation IoT solutions easier and faster to develop and deploy.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Prezent.ai secures $20M to gamify deck presentations

Convinced he had something novel to contribute, Rajat Mishra in 2021 co-founded Prezent.ai, a presentation creation tool that today closed a $20 million Series A round led by Greycroft at a valuation “north of” $100 million. In addition to hosting templates for companies to build branded presentations, Prezent.ai offers gamified learning courses to help employees improve their presenting skills.
COMPUTERS
Variety

Interpublic Takes Stake in Famous Group To Reach Consumers Returning to Big Events

Click here to read the full article. Some TV viewers who watched a special kids’ broadcast of an NFL game on Nickelodeon might have witnessed an interesting special effect: a slime monster rising from the football field. Executives at ad giant Interpublic Group saw something else: an opportunity. Interpublic, the ad giant that owns agencies such as Deutsch and McCann WorldGroup, is taking what is believed to be a minority stake in The Famous Group, a technology company that creates mixed and augmented reality experiences for live events. The company created dynamic images that were placed alongside the recent Nickelodeon football...
NFL
bloomberglaw.com

Why Mentoring Matters: Morgan Lewis’ Debra L. Fischer

The times are changing, but it has been the case that women lawyers needed to be scrappier about finding clients. When I first came back from maternity leave as a new partner (almost 25 years ago, at a different law firm), I had few clients, no women role models or mentors, and no one to help me along. If I wanted to survive as a partner in a top law firm, I had to dig in.
TechCrunch

Andreessen Horowitz unveils piloted program for early-stage entrepreneurs

In exchange for an unannounced percentage of ownership, a16z START offers early-stage founders up to $1 million in venture capital. The checks are powered by a16z’s seed fund, a $400 million investment vehicle that closed in August 2021. Specific investment terms, such as ownership stake or how the firm decides what specific fraction of $1 million to invest, is not yet disclosed publicly and will be discussed with final candidates.
BUSINESS
dot.LA

Trust, a Digital Adtech Startup Founded by Snap Alums, Raises $5 Million

Adtech startup Trust, which provides emerging brands with digital advertising data insights, has raised $5 million in new equity funding from investors including Sapphire Sport and former Venmo executive Michael Vaughan. Launched in August by a group of former Snap executives, Santa Monica-based Trust offers a Bloomberg Terminal-like service allowing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TechCrunch

Practice your pitch today on TechCrunch Live with Deel and a16z

Register for today’s TechCrunch Live right here!. Anish Acharya is a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, where he invests in fintech startups including Alex Bouaziz’s Deel. Acharya lead Deel’s $14 million Series A and $425 million Series D. Before a16z, in 2015, he sold his company Snowball to Credit Karma where he ended up running product for the company until July 2019. As for Bouaziz, Deel’s rise has been incredible, and he’s an expert at pitching without a deck — Deel’s raised $629 million in four years without using any slides.
@growwithco

B2B vs B2C: What's the Difference?

B2B and B2C companies sell their products and services to different audiences, which requires different marketing and sales approaches. B2B and B2C are two acronyms that get thrown around regularly. B2B stands for business-to-business, referring to a type of transaction that takes place between one business and another. B2C stands for business-to-consumer, as in a transaction that takes place between a business and an individual as the end customer.
ECONOMY
TheWrap

Imax Promotes Natasha Fernandes to CFO

Imax is promoting deputy financial officer Natasha Fernandes to chief financial officer effective May 1, the company said Tuesday. Fernandes, a 15-year veteran of the premium format film company, will report directly to CEO Rich Gelfond. She succeeds Joseph Sparacio, who served as the company’s CFO from 2007 to 2016 and rejoined Imax last year in the same role on an interim basis.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

AWS launches new $30M accelerator program aimed at minority founders

From a diversity standpoint, the venture capital financing landscape remains incredibly imbalanced. Since 2015, Black and Latinx founders — who have fewer funding routes available to them to begin with — have raised just 2.4% of total venture capital invested, according to Crunchbase. The current system capitalizes women and minority founders at 80% less than businesses overall. But miraculously, about 80% of investors believe that minority and women business owners get the capital they deserve — spotlighting the disconnect.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy