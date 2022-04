BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County's Internal Audit Committee is increasing the frequency of its reports to the county board of commissioners starting this year. Dan Keister, the county's new director of internal audit, began his job this January. He said county leaders saw him coming in as an opportunity to revisit the frequency with which public audit updates are provided.

