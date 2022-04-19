ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Changes to Notre Dame TV booth seem likely

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZKKK8_0fDqxt6V00

Love him or hate him, Notre Dame football fans had one of the biggest names in sports broadcasting in recent years as Mike Tirico has been calling games on NBC since 2016. Might that be soon changing, however?

As expected, Tirico was officially named to replace Al Michaels on Sunday Night Football starting this fall. Tirico will team up with Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark on the Sunday night call. Stark has been at NFL Network since 2011 and was a sideline reporter for Monday Night Football from 2000-2002.

Its not crazy to think Tirico could still do the six or seven home games that NBC carries during the year and be on a plane to an NFL destination the next night. He and drew brees currently do Notre Dame on Saturday and the studio show for Sunday Night Football so it’s seemingly possible.

However, is it likely?

Like him or not, Tirico brought a bigness to Notre Dame television broadcasts that hasn’t been the regular for quite some time. God bless Tom Hammond, but he wasn’t that guy during his roughly 20 years on the call.

In defense of Hammond, the pipes of Charlie Jones or Dick Enberg are tough to compare any broadcaster to.

I thought last year during the Navy game that Tirico sounded like he would rather be literally anywhere else on Earth than Notre Dame Stadium that afternoon. Al Michaels didn’t double-dip and I’d be surprised if Tirico did so, either. For whatever its worth, there is no mention of Notre Dame football in Tirico’s biography that NBC sent out as part of their press release Tuesday.

It’s nothing official but it would certainly seem there will be a new television voice for Notre Dame football this fall.

Who exactly that is remains the question.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Melissa Stark’s Football Journey Brings Her From ‘Monday Night’ to ‘Sunday Night’

Click here to read the full article. Melissa Stark clearly knows the value of staying in touch. The veteran sportscaster served as the sideline reporter for “Monday Night Football” between 2000 and 2002, when she was just 26 and the game — then one of TV’s biggest weekly events — was still broadcast on ABC. She worked with everyone from the legendary TV executive Don Ohlmeyer to “MNF” announcers like John Madden and Dennis Miller —  and with Fred Gaudelli, the producer who would move on to work for NBC Sports and oversee “Sunday Night Football,” then all of NBC’s NFL...
NFL
The Spun

USFL TV Ratings Are In: Football World Reacts

The revived USFL finally played its first games this weekend with six of their eight teams playing between Saturday and Sunday. Ahead of Monday’s game between the Tampa Bay Bandits and Pittsburgh Maulers, the USFL tv ratings are in. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the USFL’s official account announced...
NFL
The Spun

NBC Officially Announces New ‘Sunday Night Football’ Announcers

NBC’s Sunday Night Football team will look different next season. On Tuesday, NBC officially announced that its 2022 crew will consist of Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark. Collinsworth will remain the color commentator for NBC, which is great news considering he’s one of the best in the...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Notre Dame Fan’s Message For Ohio State Going Viral

Notre Dame kick off their 2022 regular season and the Marcus Freeman era on September 3 when they head to Columbus to take on Ohio State. But one Fighting Irish fan had a bold message for the Buckeyes. The Notre Dame Recruiting Twitter account (@NDrecruiting01) posted this afternoon that the...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
The Spun

Look: Photo From Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Going Viral

You’re not going to believe this, folks. Bill Belichick actually smiled for a picture during his birthday celebration on Saturday. Belichick’s girlfriend, Linda Holliday, shared a birthday picture of the New England Patriots head coach to her Instagram story over the weekend. Believe it or not, Belichick actually appears to be pretty happy.
NFL
Hello Magazine

CBS's Gayle King overcome with emotion following long-awaited moment

CBS star Gayle King has shared a sweet video of the emotional moment she "finally" met her co-anchor Nathaniel Burleson's wife. The pair met at a lunch gala and shared a fun video of each other, with Nate's wife Atoya exclaiming: "Look who I found!" "I am finally finally meeting...
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tirico
Person
Cris Collinsworth
Person
Charlie Jones
Person
Tom Hammond
Person
Al Michaels
Person
Melissa Stark
Person
Dick Enberg
Person
Drew Brees
Popculture

Russell Wilson and Ciara Just Made a Massive Purchase

Now that Russell Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the former Seattle Seahawks player and his wife Ciara are officially making Colorado their new home. TMZ reports the "Goodies" singer and Quarterback have just plunked paid $25 million on a new Denver mansion. The single-family home sits on 5.34 acres and is just a 24-minute drive from the Empower Field at Mile High Stadium where the team plays their games. The 20,060 square foot estate has plenty of room for the power couple and their three children: Sienna, Win, and a son, Future from Ciara's previous relationship with rapper Future.
NFL
Daily Mail

Colin Kaepernick says his decision to take knee during national anthem was GOOD for NFL's profits and takes credit for $6bn spike in Nike's valuation as he pleads with league bosses to let him return

Colin Kaepernick has claimed his decision to take the knee during the national anthem was good for the NFL's bottom line. Speaking in a newly-released interview, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback also took issue with claims made by league executives that re-hiring him would be 'bad for business'. 'When...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Football#Sunday Night Football#American Football#Notre Dame Tv#Nbc#Nfl Network#Brees#Navy
Popculture

Chanel Iman Is Dating Another NFL Player Almost a Year After Sterling Shepard Split

Chanel Iman has a new NFL player in her life. Nearly one year after her split with New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, Iman is now dating Davon Godchaux, a defensive lineman with the New England Patriots. Fans got a glimpse of the 31-year-old model and 27-year-old NFL star together at Coachella over the weekend. The two made it official when they shared pics of each other on Instagram.
NFL
deseret.com

What’s next for Grace McCallum?

FORT WORTH, Texas — Grace McCallum couldn’t say enough about her first season of college gymnastics. Standing on the floor of Dickies Arena in the aftermath of the 2022 NCAA women’s gymnastics championships, McCallum couldn’t have hid her joy if she’d tried. One year in,...
SPORTS
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Interview Goes Viral: NASCAR World Reacts

Bubba Wallace’s FOX interview is trending on Sunday night. The 23XI Racing driver took some playful shots at everyone who’s made “Mickey Mouse win” references over the years. Wallace joked that the winner of tonight’s race in Bristol, Tennessee will have to expect similar tweets to...
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jack Nicklaus Has Message For Jordan Spieth, Wife

On Sunday, Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage. It’s his 13th PGA Tour title of his career and second straight victory on Easter Sunday. What made this victory for Spieth so special was that it’s his first as a father. Once he...
GOLF
The Spun

Ravens Cut Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Boykin was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame star started 24 games in his first two seasons, totaling 32 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns. His role diminished last season, though. He appeared in just eight games, didn’t make a...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Marshawn Lynch has gotten himself into another sport, even though his NFL career is over. Per Front Office Sports, Lynch is now a new minority owner of the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken are having their inaugural season this year and are the 32nd team in the NHL. Lynch is being...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy