ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Johnson & Johnson suspends sales forecast for COVID vaccines citing supply surplus, demand uncertainty

By Caroline Vakil, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ai2LU_0fDqxsDm00

( The Hill ) — Johnson & Johnson announced on Tuesday it would be suspending its COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast, citing demand uncertainty and a global supply surplus.

The drug manufacturer, which made the announcement while reporting on its first-quarter earnings results for 2022, reported $23.43 billion for its first quarter, compared to $22.32 billion around the same time last year.

However, it was lower than the projection of $23.61 billion that Refinitiv forecasted, according to Reuters.

Adjusted earnings per share were at $2.67, which Reuters noted was higher than the $2.56 per share that was expected.

Johnson & Johnson noted that its COVID-19 vaccine sales helped contribute to company growth but said that its declining sales of Remicade, an inflammatory disease treatment, partially offset those gains.

5 things to know about coronavirus vaccines for young children

Still, the COVID-19 vaccine brought in much less than what the drugmaker had anticipated: $457 million in the first quarter compared to estimates of as much as $3.5 billion, Reuters noted, due to safety concerns and low demand.

Late last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), citing a higher risk of blood clotting for young and middle-aged women, said that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines should be recommended by health providers over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The recommendation by the CDC does not limit the Johnson & Johnson vaccine itself.

Research has also shown that two doses of the mRNA vaccines – Pfizer and Moderna – are more effective against COVID-19 than one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the CDC has since recommended a booster shot two months after people have gotten their initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Panera launches unlimited self-serve drink subscription

(WWTI) — A new subscription service is coming to Panera Bread locations across the country. On April 19, Panera announced the launch of “Unlimited Sip Cup,” the nationwide unlimited beverage subscription. This is an expansion to Panera’s unlimited coffee subscription and applies to all self-serve drinks including hot and iced coffee, hot and ice teas, […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

US probably WON'T suffer another huge COVID surge similar to China's because so many Americans have natural immunity, experts say: Daily cases remain around 30,000 and deaths drop 24% over the past week

Experts say the US is unlikely to experience yet another COVID surge similar to the current infection spike being recorded in China because so many Americans have immunity to the virus, as cases and deaths plummet. Experts from top public health schools in the U.S. told CNN that residents of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Reuters#Drugmaker
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Cadrene Heslop

More Supply Shortages Ahead

Have you noticed that your favorite products are missing from store shelves longer? Or more often than usual? A new wave of lockdowns is underway in China. These lockdowns could create logistics snarls bigger than those of 2020 and 2021. In recent weeks, China has been fighting its most severe outbreak of the airborne virus. Thus, many goods are stuck in the country. (source)
beckershospitalreview.com

Syphilis, gonorrhea cases jumped amid pandemic: 5 CDC findings

Reported cases of sexually transmitted diseases fell during the start of the pandemic — likely due to a drop in screenings — but most rose by the end of 2020, new CDC data shows. The CDC's 2020 STD surveillance report, released April 12, is based on 2020 case...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 cases to jump 94% by April 30 + 2 more forecasts

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising nationwide for the first time since January as the omicron subvariant BA.2 accounts for 85.9 percent of U.S. cases. Health experts say it is still unclear whether BA.2 will cause a COVD-19 surge that strains hospitals, but forecasting from the CDC and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic provides some insight into what to expect in the coming weeks.
ROCHESTER, MN
WETM 18 News

Suspect arrested and charged in fatal Elmira hit-and-run

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed Philip Wood on the south side of Elmira late last year. Santiago Torres, 34, of Elmira has been arrested according to an update given by the Elmira Police Department today, April 19, 2022. He is being […]
ELMIRA, NY
MarketWatch

Chinese EV maker Nio vows to expand to more countries this year

Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc. late Thursday reported quarterly sales slightly above Wall Street expectations, vowing to make 2022 a year of “reacceleration” for its business and to sell its EVs in more countries. Nio. NIO,. -9.42%. said it lost RMB2.14 billion ($336.4 million) in the fourth quarter,...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

China tightens controls as Shanghai reports record Covid cases

Shanghai reported a record number of symptomatic Covid-19 cases on Saturday and other areas across China tightened controls as the country kept up its “dynamic clearance” approach that aims to stamp out the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The Zhengzhou airport economic zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
freightwaves.com

Chinese lockdowns will create shocks to American supply chains (but China is the biggest loser)

What happens in China doesn’t stay in China. And for American supply chains, that is usually a good thing. American businesses have become dependent on low-cost goods coming from Chinese suppliers. But in a post-COVID world that may be entering the Second Cold War, reliance on China means that American businesses are held hostage by an autocratic regime that seems oblivious to the damage it is doing to its own economy, much less the global one.
FOOD & DRINKS
WETM 18 News

Stolen Elmira Heights motorcycle found; case to go to court

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have announced that the motorcycle reported missing last week in the Village of Elmira Heights has been found and the case will likely go to court. Elmira Heights Police announced on April 19 that the 2007 Yamaha Motorcycle reported stolen from West 9th Street last week was recovered in […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy