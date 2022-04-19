Businesses talk about pandemic recovery

Louise Deverell-Smith came up with the idea for Daisy Chain, an online platform connecting candidates looking for flexible-working roles with open-minded employers, while working in fashion recruitment. “Before that, I’d been in a busy full-time sales role, but I was getting married and planned to have children, and I simply couldn’t see anyone else around me who was a working parent,” she explains. “Once I moved into recruitment, lots of people, especially mothers with school-age children, started asking me whether I could help them find flexible jobs. At that time, the answer was, not really, because the sector was quite defined. But these were such talented women – lawyers, accountants, bankers – so I knew there had to be a way to solve the problem.”

