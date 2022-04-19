Blac Chyna’s mom Tokyo Toni compares Kris Jenner to the villain from horror movie Saw in furious rant after court date

BLAC Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, has compared Kris Jenner to the villain from Saw as she continues to rant after her daughter's court date.

The 33-year-old influencer filed a $100million lawsuit against the Kardashians for defamation and a series of other allegations.

Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, has continued to throw shots at the Kardashians Credit: Instagram

This time the 50-year-old set her sights on Kris Jenner Credit: EPA

Tokyo claimed Kris looked like the character Jigsaw from the Saw films Credit: Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Tokyo - real name Shalana Hunter- lashed out at the famous family Monday night on Instagram live, just a few hours after she was in the same courtroom with the stars.

After claiming the family looked "homeless" in the courtroom, Tokyo set her sights on Kris.

She claimed the mom-of-six had on a "crusty a** tanned suit with one button..."

"It was horrible," she added

However, the 50-year-old was not done there, as she then went on to compare Kris to Jigsaw, the evil character from the horror movie Saw.

"... We're standing there... Kris all decrepit," Toyko said, almost stopping herself before continuing on with the harsh comparison.

She said: "... You all seen that thing that be on the tricycle... Saw? The little man on the tricyle?"

Tokyo then acted just like the character, smiling wide and showing off all of her teeth.

"... She look like... it looks like they're dead and they paste the s**t and sparkled it..." she added, touching her face as if she was applying makeup.

Tokyo also claimed Kylie Jenner, 24, refused to stare at her, instead using her "peripheral" vision to look.

The Instagram live was reportedly addressed in court on Tuesday morning, as the judge revealed that Tokyo is no longer allowed to come back into the courtroom for the trial, according to TMZ.

Over Easter weekend, Tokyo slammed the family, according to Radar, this time calling Kris' daughters "ugly ducklings."

She reportedly said: "Mama goose and her ugly ducklings will be marched into court to squat quick and leave the golden eggs..."

KARDASHIANS IN COURT

Along with Kris and Kylie, Khloe and Kim were also in the courtroom, and were detailed in a court sketch- one that was heavily mocked.

The drawing shows the sisters sitting in the front row with serious expressions, while Kris, 66, donned a face mask.

The siblings each wore all-black attire, though their facial features and hairstyles caught fans' attention.

The sketch artist captured the stars' notoriously plump lips and high cheekbones, detailing their makeup on their faces.

The trial began on Monday with the jury selection for the case where Blac Chyna was also in attendance.

BLAC CHYNA'S CLAIMS

All this kicked off after Blac Chyna claimed that the family are responsible for her and her baby daddy Rob Kardashian's reality show getting canceled in 2016.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff, Rob and Chyna, ran for one season before it was axed by the E! network.

However, Rob’s attorney claimed that it was the couple’s breakup that led to the show's cancellation.

As for Blac Chyna’s legal representation, they claimed that she was guaranteed more than $92,000 for each installment of what would have been an eight-episode series.

According to documents previously uncovered by Radar, the Kardashians filed a motion and demanded that "any conversation or evidence regarding their wealth or financial condition should be banned from the jury trial.”

The Kardashians have denied all claims against them and have asserted that Blac Chyna has plenty of income through her other ventures, specifically her OnlyFans.

Blac Chyna has sued the famous family in a $100million lawsuit Credit: Getty

Kris and her daughters Khloe, Kim, and Kylie were all in the courtroom starting on Monday Credit: BackGrid

