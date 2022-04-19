Downtown Toms River Night-Time Roadway Paving Begins April 19

Photo by Jason Allentoff

TOMS RIVER – Due to last week’s inclement weather, SUEZ crews will begin a series of night-time roadway paving projects throughout the downtown area tonight, April 19.

These upgrades will help ensure water service reliability and quality for residents in Toms River.

The paving will begin April 19 through April 26 in the Hooper Avenue and Washington Street neighborhoods, weather permitting.

“While there will be slight inconveniences due to road closures and detours, our crews will be working quickly and carefully, which will result in safer roadways and paved surfaces following water main construction,” Director of Operations Jim Mastrokalos said. “Access will be maintained to all residential and commercial buildings during the work, and emergency vehicles will have access to local properties throughout the project.”

Paving will be completed at night during the week with crews working from around 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. with police and traffic control on site. Residents are asked to plan for delays due to the project. There is no weekend paving.

“The crews begin with a milling operation, which consists of removing approximately two inches of old pavement followed by replacement of new asphalt,” Mastrokalos said. “There will be some temporary interruptions to the regular flow of traffic where the paving project will take place, and motorists are urged to use caution while traveling through the construction zones.”

Below is the revised schedule, again, dependent on weather conditions:

April 19: Washington Street, beginning at Lexington Avenue to Main Street (westbound)

April 19: Hyers Street from Legion Court to Washington Street

April 20: Brooks Road, Dock Street, Maiden Lane

April 20: Washington Street, beginning at Lexington Avenue to Main Street (eastbound)

April 21: Hooper Avenue, beginning at Grand Avenue to E Water Street

April 22: Robbins Street from Washington Street to E Water Street

April 22: Allen Street from Washington Street to E Water Street

April 25: Washington Street asphalt patch (eastbound)

April 26: Washington Street asphalt patch (westbound)

In addition, final paving schedules for other recent water main replacement areas including Batchelor Street, Dickenson Avenue, Lafayette Avenue, Lowell Avenue, Marian Street, Russo Place and East and West Woodland Avenues will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Customers with questions can call 877-565-1456 or visit the SUEZ website at mysuezwater.com.