CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 108th Clovis Rodeo is scheduled to start on Wednesday and the large number of people eager to see the 2022 events might make parking difficult to find. As many as 50,000 people are expected to attend the 2022 Clovis Rodeo over the course of its run from Wednesday, April 20, […]

CLOVIS, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO