ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Police searching for man responsible for pair of east-side bike thefts

By Logan Rude
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmDC0_0fDqx05900
WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a man believed to be responsible for stealing a pair of bikes from an apartment building on the city’s east side.

According to an incident report, a 14-year-old reported the first theft on Monday after he found his bike had been stolen from an apartment building in the 1800 block of East Washington Avenue.

The boy reportedly told police he had locked up his bike in a bike storage area on Saturday, but it was gone when he later went back for it. Surveillance video from the area reportedly shows a man hopping the fence to the bike storage area on Sunday before he used bolt cutters to steal the teen’s bike.

Police said the same man returned on Monday to steal another bike from the area.

Authorities said their investigation is ongoing; no one has been arrested in connection with the thefts.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman last seen April 4 found safe, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. — A woman who hadn’t been seen since April 4 has been found safe, police in Madison said Monday. Police put out a news release Friday evening reporting 73-year-old Judy Herron missing. On Monday, police said she was found safe in Mukwonago. Police had said she uses taxi services regularly and may have been staying at an extended-stay...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police respond to body in street near 13th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say one person was found dead in the street near 13th and Atkinson Saturday morning, April 16. First responders attempted life-saving measures but they were unsuccessful. FOX6 is working to bring you more information on this incident. This is a developing story.
MILWAUKEE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One of two missing Winona County girls found; help sought finding other

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Thefts#Bike#Channel 3000
WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

MPD: 31-year-old man found fatally shot in vehicle near 44th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after discovering a man fatally shot inside a vehicle Monday night, March 21. Officials say the 31-year-old victim was found near 44th and Capitol Drive around 6:45 p.m. They say the victim had sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The circumstances leading up to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSFA

Shootout, head-on crash in Milwaukee neighborhood caught on camera

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) – The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is considering criminal charges after violence erupted in a residential neighborhood. People shot at each other from speeding cars just before the vehicles crashed into each other Sunday evening. Jeaninne Bauer’s Ring doorbell camera recorded the shootout and crash....
MILWAUKEE, WI
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
CBS 58

Graphic video shows suspects shoot 16-year-old walking with young child in Racine

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Albert and Marquette Streets in Racine on Sunday, March 20. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Graphic video obtained by CBS 58 appears to shows a vehicle pull over and two suspects are seen getting out. The suspects are seen shooting at a 16-year-old boy walking down the sidewalk who was holding hands with a young child, one suspect shoots point-blank at the victim. The child runs off in fear. Police say the teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
RACINE, WI
WISN

17-year-old killed in road rage shooting on Easter

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in Milwaukee on Easter Sunday. Milwaukee police said she was a passenger in a car when the shots were fired. They also said the shooting was the result of road rage. It all happened about 6:40 p.m. on North 29th...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy