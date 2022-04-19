Police searching for man responsible for pair of east-side bike thefts

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a man believed to be responsible for stealing a pair of bikes from an apartment building on the city’s east side.

According to an incident report, a 14-year-old reported the first theft on Monday after he found his bike had been stolen from an apartment building in the 1800 block of East Washington Avenue.

The boy reportedly told police he had locked up his bike in a bike storage area on Saturday, but it was gone when he later went back for it. Surveillance video from the area reportedly shows a man hopping the fence to the bike storage area on Sunday before he used bolt cutters to steal the teen’s bike.

Police said the same man returned on Monday to steal another bike from the area.

Authorities said their investigation is ongoing; no one has been arrested in connection with the thefts.

