ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Clifton Forge man faces drug-related and other charges after a police chase Wednesday. Late the night of March 23, a deputy with the Alleghany County/City of Covington Sheriff’s Office tried to stop the driver of a Dodge Caravan in the Verge Street area of Clifton Forge, according to Sheriff Kevin Hall. The driver of the vehicle didn’t stop, and led deputies on a 21-mile chase into Bath County. Along the way, he was seen throwing things out the driver’s side window.

CLIFTON FORGE, VA ・ 28 DAYS AGO