Evansville, IN

Gearing up for Taco Festival in Evansville

By Seth Austin, RON RHODES
 1 day ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Taco Festival is coming up at the end of April. The festival will feature live music and of course great food in downtown Evansville.

This week, Ron Rhodes visited three of the restaurants participating in this year’s Taco Festival, starting with La Campirana.

Next, Ron visitited the Salsarita’s Food Truck to sample their quesarito.

Finally, Ron had some gelato from Jeanne’s

The Taco Festival will be held on April 30 on Court Street. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit Evansvilleevents.com

