Orlando International Airport travelers weigh in on lifting of mask requirements

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you are heading to the airport, you can now leave your mask at home.

Face coverings are no longer required on planes after a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mandate.

Travelers at Orlando International Airport Tuesday said they have mixed feelings about the decision.

Some travelers support the move, while others are strongly against it.

“I love not having to wear it,” said air traveler Lesley Qualman. “Just between kids and being able to breathe a little bit better and just to be able to smile at people.”

“I wasn’t happy,” traveler Shelley Kleiman said. “But I know what I have to do because I’m in health care.”

The TSA said it will stop enforcing the mask rule.

The Biden administration called the ruling “disappointing .”

“This is obviously a disappointing decision,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. “The CDC continues recommending wearing a mask in public transit.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hailed the court’s decision.

“Our view is very simple – zero mandates of any kind,” he said.

The federal government has not yet decided whether it will appeal the decision .

United, American, Delta, Southwest, JetBlue, Frontier, and Alaska Airlines have confirmed they will no longer make passengers wear a mask .

