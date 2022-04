As if global supply chains weren't already on shaky ground as a result of the pandemic, the invasion of Ukraine has created an even more precarious situation. Following Apple's decision to halt product sales in Russia, there has been a mass exodus of Western companies who are no longer doing business with the country. While this is largely in protest of the war itself, supply disruptions further affecting industries across the board are accelerating the shift from global to local sourcing.

BUSINESS ・ 29 DAYS AGO