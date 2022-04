For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The mask mandate on airplanes ended two weeks ahead of its May 3 expiration date, due to a court order on Monday. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently extended the expiration date for masks on airplanes and other public transportation by 15 days. However, District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the order is unlawful because the agency did not adequately explain its reasoning for the mandate, nor allow public comment before issuing it.

