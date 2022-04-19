ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daley Thompson backing runner Keely Hodgkinson to shine in golden summer of athletics

By Rob Maul
 1 day ago
DALEY THOMPSON is backing Keely Hodgkinson to become a “complete world beater” ahead of a golden summer of athletics.

Leigh athlete Hodgkinson, 20, made headline news last summer when she won an Olympic 800m silver medal at the Tokyo Games.

Keely Hodgkinson won 800m Olympic silver last year at the Tokyo Games Credit: AP
The Leigh athlete could run at three major events this summer - at world, Commonwealth and European level Credit: Getty

In a few months’ time, she has the opportunity to win medals at world, Commonwealth and European level – all within the space of five spectacular weeks.

Hodgkinson has the speed in her legs and the right personality and charisma to become a nationwide hero in the coming years.

Thompson, the two-time Olympic decathlon champion, knows top talent when he sees one and he said: “The ladies are taking over, which is a great thing, and starting to win things.

“Keely is tremendous. She has had the most incredible year or 18 months.

“Providing she can handle the pressure over the next couple of years, she is going to turn out to be a complete world beater. She will be fabulous.

“You know what – it does help not being a real shrinking violet. I believe it does help to have a bit of faith in yourself.

“Keely has got to go in there every day thinking that she has got to prove herself.

Daley Thompson is a British sporting legend after winning two decathlon Olympic gold medals Credit: Rex
Thompson, now 63, works with Laureus and supports their community projects Credit: PA:Press Association

“Honestly once you get to the top and start thinking you have made it, you are actually on the start of the slippery slope on the way down.

“She does have to be tough. Because nobody gives away those medals.

“Everyone wants them really badly. They are all training just as hard as you are – or trying to. Yeah, you do have to be a bit selfish.”

Today represents 100 days to go until the start of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the biggest UK sport event since the Covid pandemic.

Humorous Thompson jokes that he would have signed up willingly for all three events if he was still competing in the British squad.

The 63-year-old said: “I’d have enjoyed the challenge of going to those three major championships, which would have been a total of 30 events!

“It would have been a lot of fun. And you don’t need to ask me what I think the results would have been!”

Thompson was speaking at the launch of the award nominees for the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards.

Emma Raducanu is the favourite to win the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award following her epic US Open triumph last September.

Brits Sky Brown (skateboarding), Mark Cavendish (cycling) and Tom Daley (diving) will battle out with Simone Biles (gymnastics) for the Laureus Comeback of the Year category.

For more details please visit www.laureus.com/World-Sports-Awards/2022.

