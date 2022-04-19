In 'Far In,' Helado Negro speaks to the longing to find solace inside ourselves

As an avid binge watcher and lover of TV and creative queer storylines, this is a topic I truly have a bone to pick with the TV industry. Just in the past year, the number of television shows that I have watched kill off another gay character with no connection to the plot itself is shocking. As viewers, we’ve watched this overused trope also known as “bury your gays,” play out on our television screens time and time again. Many prominent and highly rated shows have unfortunately followed this storyline, such as the 100, The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Walking Dead, and the most recent heart-wrenching ending and my personal all-time favorite, Killing Eve, (please give me at least five to seven business days to process that one). Queer audiences, especially younger people, deserve better.

