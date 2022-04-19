ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

J.D. Vance celebrates Trump's endorsement with new ad saying he is an 'America First conservative' after texts emerged from 2016 saying he was concerned ex-President would be 'America's Hitler'

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.S. Political Reporter, Rob Crilly, Senior U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Ohio Republican Senate hopeful J.D. Vance celebrated former President Donald Trump's endorsement of his campaign with a new ad this week - while a former roommate tried to get him in trouble with the ex-president.

Vance's ad, which was released online Monday, calls the Hillbilly Elegy author, 'President Trump's endorsed America First conservative,' while characterizing him as a fellow political outsider.

However, Democratic Georgia state Rep. Josh McLaurin, Vance's Yale Law School roommate, tweeted a message Monday Vance sent to him during the 2016 campaign in which he says he fears that Trump could turn out to be 'America's Hitler.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15WzQ2_0fDqvkuG00
 Ohio Republican Senate hopeful J.D. Vance celebrated former President Donald Trump's endorsement of his campaign with a new ad this week - while a former roommate tried to get him in trouble with the ex-president
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164L1q_0fDqvkuG00
 Vance's ad, which was released online Monday, calls the Hillbilly Elegy author, 'President Trump's endorsed America First conservative,' while characterizing him as a fellow political outsider
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ls0aP_0fDqvkuG00
Democratic Georgia state Rep. Josh McLaurin, Vance's Yale Law School roommate, tweeted a message Vance sent to him during the 2016 campaign in which he says he fears that Trump could turn out to be 'America's Hitler' 

'I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldn't be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he's America's Hitler,' Vance said at the time. 'How's that for discouraging.'

Vance also told McLaurin that the Republican Party is the party of 'lower-income, lower-education white people,' which he suggested party leaders had ignored, leading them to be prayed on by a 'demagogue.'

'The screenshot below is J.D. Vance's unfiltered explanation from 2016 of the breakdown in Republican politics that he now personally is trying to exploit,' McLaurin said as he shared the message.

Trump announced Friday that he would be backing Vance in Ohio's upcoming May 3 Republican primary, much to the chagrin of several Republican rivals hoping to capture the MAGA vote.

The winner of the nomination will likely face face a stiff test in the form of Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in the November election.

Josh Mandel, the state's former treasurer, had previously tried to take advantage of Vance's past positions, including sharing an edited clip that makes it sound like Vance said Trump's supporters are racists.

The clip cuts off before Vance then says that most of them are not.

'I always resist the idea that the real thing driving most Trump voters was racial anxiety or racial animus, partially because I didn't see it. I mean, the thing that really motivated people to vote for Trump first in the primary and then in the general election was three words: jobs, jobs, jobs,' Vance said at a University of Chicago Institute of Politics event in 2017.

While Trump considered endorsing Mandel, he was turned off when the former state treasurer and businessman Mike Gibbons nearly came to blows in a heated exchange about Chinese petroleum last month.

Trump thought they 'looked like clowns,' said a source familiar with the ex-president's thinking - which ended any chance Trump would back Mandel.

Additionally, Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, Sen. Josh Hawley and Donald Trump Jr. all lobbied the president to back Vance, the source said.

Politico previously reported that Trump wouldn't back Jane Timken, a former Ohio GOP leader, due to the fact that she initially was supportive of Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who voted in favor of Trump's second impeachment.

Timken later criticized Gonzalez and said he should step down, coming back in step with the ex-president.

Trump's first rally in 2021 was to Gonzalez's Congressional district outside of Cleveland, so he could endorse his former aide Max Miller, running to unseat him.

Since then, Gonzalez has said he's retiring from Congress.

In the statement announcing his endorsement Friday, Trump was upfront about the fact that Vance hadn't always been a fan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIIPe_0fDqvkuG00
In a statement on Friday, Trump said: 'MAGA patriots from across the nation are set to deliver an election landslide for Republicans that will serve as a devastating rebuke of the failures of Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EldrR_0fDqvkuG00
Senate hopefuls Mike Gibbons, 69, (left, standing) and Josh Mandel, 44, (right) came toe-to-toe at a primary debate last month after Mandel attacked the father-of-five's financial assets in China, claiming he 'made millions' there. The clash lost them the chance of Trump's endorsement according to a source familiar with the former president's thinking
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46IIbs_0fDqvkuG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hSsEq_0fDqvkuG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JLjBx_0fDqvkuG00

'Like some others, J.D. Vance may have said some not so great things about me in the past, but he gets it now, and I have seen that in spades,' he said in a statement.

'He is our best chance for victory in what could be a very tough race,' the ex-president said.

Additionally, Vance's campaign laughed off McLaurin's tweet and the subsequent coverage of it.

'It's laughable that the media treats JD not liking Trump 6 years ago as some sort of breaking news, when they've already covered it to death since this race began,' Campaign Manager Jordan Wiggins told DailyMail.com in a statement.

'Clearly, President Trump trusts that JD is a genuine convert, as out of all the Republican candidates running, he endorsed JD and concluded that he is the strongest America First conservative in the race,' Wiggins said. 'Despite the leftwing media's obsession with this old news, JD is proud to have President Trump's support and will stand with him to fight back against the radical left and the establishment RINOs as Ohio's next Senator.'

Trump will travel to Ohio on Saturday for a rally with Vance as the top-billed speaker.

Comments / 0

