'These players will throw Ten Hag under the bus': Furious Manchester United fans warn incoming Red Devils boss over taking job while fuming over ‘shocking defending’ against arch-rivals Liverpool

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Manchester United fans have raged at their team on social media after a shocking first half away at Liverpool that saw their side go 2-0 down.

Reacting to the chastening half for their side, some fans on social media said incoming manager Erik ten Hag, whose announcement as coach is expected imminently, should not go anywhere near the job.

'Only positive for Ten hag is it can’t get any worse than this surely #mufc,' one supporter declared on Twitter.

Luis Diaz puts Liverpool 1-0 up early on against Manchester United at Anfield 

Meanwhile another, suggesting the current squad have been responsible for the poor performances under various coaches, wrote: 'These players will throw ten Hag under the bus next season no doubt about it.'

Another went further, writing: 'United are useless. Ten Hag should really reconsider what he’s doing.'

Jurgen Klopp's title-chasing Liverpool started in electrifying fashion with January signing Luis Diaz converting from Mo Salah's square pass to put their side 1-0 up.

Liverpool's attacking players appeared to carve through United's midfield and backline like butter and their fans expressed their anger on Twitter following the goal.

Erik ten Hag is expected to become the new manager from next season once he leaves Ajax

Much of the criticism was reserved for club captain Harry Maguire, who half-heartedly pressed Sadio Mane allowing Salah to run in-behind.

One user asked: 'What was Maguire doing?'

While another wrote: 'Why does Maguire step up so far when he’s got no pace to get back into position whatsoever?'

David De Gea clashed with two Liverpool players following the opening goal

Following the goal, goalkeeper David De Gea and Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold clashed after the Liverpool player almost kicked the ball into the Spaniard. Maguire was forced to split the two up.

One user noted: 'Maguire cared more about getting between De Gea and TAA than he did the ball.'

It marked Luis Diaz's first goal against Manchester United in his first game in the fixture

Another fan on Twitter questioned both the defending and also the incident of 'star player' Paul Pogba, who was booed at Old Trafford on Saturday, limping off soon after the goal.

They wrote: 'Shocking defending 1-0 down already looking clueless,& the star player Pogba decides he’s had enough so hobbles off .. what a poor imitation of Man United this current crop are'.

Gary Neville, commentating for Sky, labelled this United team the 'worst' he had seen in his 42 years of watching the club.

While one fan on social media went further than Neville.

'Worst man united team in the history of the club,' they wrote.

Liverpool will go top of the league on Tuesday night if they avoid defeat against Man Utd

Following Liverpool's second goal of the night, United fans once again raged at their team.

Another user wrote: 'Man United are a disgrace! No off the ball running, no energy, not trying, you bunch of clowns!'

'Honestly this performance from United is beyond bad,' another added.

Meanwhile another, perhaps taking inspiration from the fact that Liverpool had only ever finished above United six times in the Premier League's history, noted the 'gulf' between the two sides.

'Can't remember seeing such a gulf between the sides, ever. Depressingly terrible,' they wrote.

