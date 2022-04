The Atlanta Hawks made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. However, it doesn't look like they will be repeating the same achievement this season, as they entered the playoffs as the eighth seed. They are currently down 2-0 to the #1 seed Miami Heat. The Heat look like the better team across all facets so far, but it would be silly to count out Trae Young after what he showed us last post-season.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO