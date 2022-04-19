ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House faces tough choice on appealing mask mandate for travel

By Peter Sullivan
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Lloc_0fDqvJGl00
Tweet

The White House is facing a politically charged decision on whether to appeal a Trump-appointed judge’s decision to block a federal requirement to wear masks on public transportation.

Officials have stressed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that health experts will guide decisionmaking on how to address the virus. But as the White House has in recent weeks sought to move toward more of a sense of normalcy, appealing the ruling could be politically unpopular and undercut those efforts.

Even before the ruling, the order was set to expire on May 3, and many health experts thought the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at that point would choose on its own not to renew it, unless a major new surge was underway.

On the other hand, some health and legal experts warn that allowing the precedent striking down the order to stand could handcuff the CDC’s response in future crises, like if a dangerous new variant arose.

The administration notably did not immediately announce it would appeal, and is now deliberating on whether it will.

Lawrence Gostin, a leading public health law expert at Georgetown University, said the administration should appeal to protect the CDC’s power in a future crisis, and that the ruling overstepped by limiting basic CDC public health authority.

“My biggest worry is that this decision handcuffs the CDC,” he said.

But he acknowledged the arguments the administration has to weigh on the other side, including lobbying from airlines, who want the order to end.

“They’re under a lot of public pressure and industry pressure,” he said, noting that the “CDC was likely to be lifting this mandate on May 3.”

There is also some risk that an appeals court would affirm the Florida judge’s order, giving the negative ruling for the administration the stamp of approval from a higher court, though the Florida judge’s ruling already applies nationwide.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Department of Justice is still reviewing the case and could take a couple of days before deciding on an appeal.

Asked about videos of travelers happily taking off their masks in airports, Psaki said on Tuesday that political considerations were not a factor.

“We don’t make these decisions based on politics or based on the political whims on a plane or even in a poll,” she said.

“But I would note in polls in data, lengthier data, there are still a lot of people in this country who still want to have masks in place,” Psaki added, citing parents with young children who aren’t eligible to be vaccinated or those who are immunocompromised.

Polls present a mixed picture. A Kaiser Family Foundation poll conducted last month found 51 percent of those surveyed supported letting the requirement expire in mid-April as originally scheduled, while 48 percent supported keeping it in place.

Brad Bannon, a Democratic strategist, said he did not think the administration would appeal, noting the mandate was set to be revisited in early May anyway.

But he said it would be smart for them to “err on the side of caution,” despite the short-term political considerations, in the interest of preventing a new surge that would be damaging both substantively and politically.

“There’s a delicate balance here,” he said. “Every time you kind of let up on the restrictions you have another resurgence.”

The White House has in recent weeks shifted into promoting a sense of normalcy. It has hosted large events with dozens of unmasked guests and resumed annual activities like the Easter Egg Roll, and Biden and other staffers have gone maskless for the most part around the building.

The shift followed a slew of Democratic governors around the country who eased mask requirements after the wave caused by the omicron variant had subsided.

One Democratic strategist close to the White House pointed to those state-level decisions as evidence that many in the party are trying to distance themselves from mask mandates in the lead-up to the midterm elections.

From a public health perspective, experts were split on the merits of repealing the mandate.

But some noted it was probably going to expire soon anyway, and that wearing a high-quality mask like an N95 or KN95 offers protection even if others are unmasked.

“If you wear a good mask and are fully vaccinated and boosted, you’re safe enough that I think the case for the mandate has gone down,” said Bob Wachter, chair of the department of medicine at the University of California-San Francisco.

He said his real worry is that the precedent of the ruling limiting the CDC’s power is “going to get us in terrible trouble with the next variant.”

Jerome Adams, who served as surgeon general during the Trump administration, noted some families might have to take public transportation to get to work and could be forced to expose themselves to maskless, infected individuals. “This isn’t just about planes,” he tweeted.

Andy Slavitt, who helped coordinate the COVID-19 response for the first months of the Biden administration, suggested some at-risk individuals will be put in danger through no fault of their own.

“If airlines can ask us not to eat peanuts on board if there is someone with a peanut allergy, why won’t they ask us to wear a mask if there’s an unvaccinated 4-year-old or cancer patient on board?” Slavitt tweeted.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Pilots filmed urging Americans to ditch masks mid-flight as judge axes Biden mandate

Hours after a federal judge overturned a mandate for passengers to wear face masks, a video appeared to show a pilot announcing travellers to ditch face coverings mid-flight.Ben Dietderich, the press secretary for Republican Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska, tweeted the scenes from an Alaska Airlines flight in what appeared to show the pilot breaking the news of dropping mask mandates to passengers and asking them to take off their masks if they want to.“Ladies and gentlemen, this is your pilot speaking. This is the most important announcement I’ve ever made. The federal mask mandate is over. Take off your...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Airlines ask Biden to drop mask mandate and testing requirements for travelers

The CEOs of the nation's largest airlines are asking the Biden administration to drop the federal mask mandate on airplanes, along with the pre-departure testing requirement for international travelers. Although COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have fallen sharply in the last two months and restrictions are being lifted across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month extended its mass transit mask mandate by 30 days, until mid-April, and masking guidelines for airlines remain in place.
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Biden Refuses to Say Whether Americans Should Continue to Wear Masks on Planes

Click here to read the full article. On Tuesday, Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a Trump-appointed federal judge deemed “not qualified” by the American Bar Association, struck down the national mask mandates for airplanes and public transportation. On Wednesday, President Biden reacted with the executive equivalent of a gigantic shrug. The decision to wear a mask on public transit, Biden told reporters during a trip to New Hampshire, is “up to them.” Reporter: "Should people continue to wear masks on planes?" Biden: "That's up to them." pic.twitter.com/SyEg4WUzxu — The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2022 Press Secretary Jen Psaki offered a slightly more robust response to one of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Mandates#The White House#Georgetown University
CNET

Is the Airline Mask Mandate Finally Ending? What You Need to Know

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The airplane mask mandate has been extended to April 18 by the Transportation Security Administration, but some don't think that's soon enough. On Thursday, Airlines for America wrote a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to lift the mandate, claiming it no longer makes sense. The letter was signed by CEOs from airlines including Delta, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and other carriers.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
BoardingArea

These Airlines No Longer Require Masks Worn Aboard Their Airplanes

As the result of a federal judge ruling that the federal mask mandate for modes of public transportation in the United States was unlawful — citing that it exceeded the authority of health officials in the United States during the current 2019 Novel coronavirus pandemic — earlier today, Monday, April 18, 2022, official announcements have been issued from several airlines which inform that masks are no longer required to be worn by passengers and members of flight crews while aboard their airplanes.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Warren says Democrats should go all-in against corruption to win in November and calls on Pelosi to do more

US Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote an op-ed in The New York Times arguing that Democrats should go all-in on opposing corruption in politics to avoid an electoral disaster in the November midterm elections. Ms Warren warned that Democrats are walking into a historic defeat, which many of her colleagues in the party fret will hapen. “To put it bluntly: if we fail to use the months remaining before the elections to deliver on more of our agenda, Democrats are headed toward big losses in the midterms,” she said. The Massachusetts Democrat specifically said that Democrats should finalise their social...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

541K+
Followers
65K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy