More than a month after the Ever Forward ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay, the container ship was successfully refloated Sunday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Crews had made two unsuccessful attempts to free the grounded ship before they began removing containers to lighten the load. After the subsequent removal of roughly 500 of the 5,000 containers it was carrying, the Ever Forward was refloated just before 7 a.m. Sunday by two barges and five tugboats.

3 DAYS AGO