ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Investigation continues into Queens duffel bag murder mystery

ABCNY
ABCNY
 6 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sYm9p_0fDqunf400

New posters line the streets of a neighborhood in Queens as investigators work to piece together the mystery surrounding the death of woman whose body was found stuffed in a duffel bag.

The medical examiner determined 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal was stabbed dozens of times , and her killer remains on the loose, leaving the normally quiet neighborhood on edge.

"I've been stressed out over it to be quite honest with you," said one neighbor who didn't want her name used. "It's just in your backyard. It's just so close to where I live, and even though I know that there was no forced entry and maybe there was some kind of story behind everything, I still feel, as a woman, I don't feel safe in the city, to be quite honest with you."

Gaal's body was discovered in Forest Park in Kew Gardens, beneath the Jackie Robinson Parkway, just after 8 a.m. Saturday.

A person walking in the park noticed blood coming from the bag , which was laying on the ground near the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Forest Park Drive.

ALSO READ | How local mass transit agencies are responding over mask mandate ruling

Bill Ritter talks to Dr. Jay Varma about the Florida judge who overturned the CDC's federal mask mandate for public transit. "This is a real challenge," Varma said.

Shortly after that, police discovered a second crime scene at 72-24 Juno Street in Forest Hills, with blood there matching the victim's.

The victim was out with female friends in Manhattan Friday night, while her husband was out of town with the couple's oldest son. She returned home, went to a local Forest Hills restaurant, was there alone, and either met her killer as she was leaving or when she was at home.

Investigators say the killer dragged her body in the duffel bag nine blocks through the neighborhood in the middle of the night before dumping it prior to daybreak.

There were no signs of forced entry at her home, leading detectives to believe she knew her killer.

"The key here is, who was she with?" former NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said. "What was happening in her life? What was going on? Who she's speaking to, what social circles she ran in, and all these things need to be considered."

The couple's other son, 13, was upstairs at the time but did not know what happened.

Police said the victim had the numbers of three men in her cell phone, and detectives are specifically looking to talk one of those men.

He is not a suspect, a person of interest or in custody.

The man has familiarity with the victim's home and may have had a way to access it.

He has a prior history with the victim that fits the current narrative and makes him interesting to detectives.

ALSO READ | California teen missing for nearly 3 years found by deputies shivering outside a Utah gas station

A California teen with autism who vanished in 2016 was found alive in Utah, shivering at a gas station. Deputies' bodycam footage captured the moment, before the incredible news was announced to his parents. "My sweetheart's alive!"

Gaal is believed to have put up a fight, with defensive wounds on her body, before she was ultimately killed.

After the murder, a threatening text was sent to her husband from his wife's phone, warning him that his "whole family is next."

A $3,500 Crime Stoppers reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest

Anyone who may have information to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 2

Related
TODAY.com

Person of interest identified after mom found dead in duffel bag

Police are hunting for a person of interest in the murder of a woman whose body was found in a duffel bag on the side of the road in New York City over the weekend. The body of Orsolya Gaal, 51, was found in a neighborhood not far from her home in Queens. The mother of two was stabbed 58 times in the neck, torso and left arm, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Group beats, robs 13-year-old girl outside Bronx deli: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group brutally attacked a 13-year-old girl and stole her shoes and her cellphone outside a Bronx bodega this week, police said Friday. The NYPD released surveillance images of the three suspects, who are believed to be between 16 and 18 years old. According to police, two males and one […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Hills, NY
State
California State
City
Kew Gardens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Florida State
City
Queens, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
Utah State
NBC New York

‘I Didn't Know What to Do. So I Just Stabbed Him:' Chilling Details Emerge in Triple NYC Attack

"The lady starts screaming. Honestly, I didn't know what to do so I just stabbed him." Those are the words, in sum and substance, that 30-year-old Robert Whack offered by way of explanation for a brutal robbery attack on a 61-year-old Asian woman and a pair of father-son good Samaritans who ran out to help her in Queens Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Bill Ritter
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Nypd#Jackie Robinson Parkway#Cdc
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
12K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy