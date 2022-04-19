Uber Drops Masks Requirements

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 26: The logo of the ride sharing service Uber is seen in front of its headquarters on August 26, 2016 in San Francisco, California. Uber's head of finance Gautam Gupta is reported to have...
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
A Florida Dollar General store manager has found herself without a job amid ongoing staffing shortages after posting a video on TikTok. After growing tired of the laborious conditions she was subjected to work in, Mary Gundel, 33, decided to take action. Article continues below advertisement. The now-former Dollar General...
On Monday, a federal judge in Florida ruled that the CDC mask requirement on public transportation -- including planes, trains, subways, and buses -- was illegal. The mandate, which had been in place since January 2021, meant that anyone in an airport or on an airplane had to wear a mask, or face removal and potential fines.
Florida’s Department of Health has issued guidance against gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including “social gender transition” measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.The guidance issued by the department on 20 April under Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo pushes against federal health guidance that finds that gender-affirming care for young transgender people is “crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system.”In its non-binding notice to health providers in the state, Florida’s Health Department issued a...
DETROIT — (AP) — A federal judge in California has rejected a request from shareholders in a lawsuit to force Elon Musk stop talking about his 2018 tweets in which he said he had the funding to make Tesla a private company. The ruling by U.S. District Judge...
Scientists tested the DNA of modern-day members of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe against remains dating as far back as 2,000 years and found a high level of genetic continuity. Before Spanish conquistadors arrived in California, the region was home to more than one million Native Americans. That number dwindled so rapidly that by the 1920s fewer than 20,000 Indigenous people were left alive, and many tribes, including the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe, were officially declared “extinct.” Fortunately, new research begs to differ.
The Oregon State Treasury has at least $5.3 billion invested in fossil fuel companies, a coalition of environmental groups says in a new report that blames the state for adding to global warming and urged divestment
I purchased airline tickets through Skiplagged and my luggage was sent to another destination. The airline wanted me to pay for it to be brought back and delivered. Google Flights has been growing in notoriety lately for finding cheap flights. I used a third party company that warned me not to check any luggage, or it may be sent through to the final destination. So, I booked the ticket, packed a carry-on and thought I’d be fine. Well, I was wrong.
April 20 (Reuters) - Starbucks Inc (SBUX.O) on Wednesday filed complaints with a U.S. labor board accusing a union organizing cafe workers across the country of bullying and intimidating workers and customers in violation of federal law. Starbucks in two complaints filed with the National Labor Relations Board said the...
Cruise lines have suffered perhaps worse than other businesses during the pandemic. That's because the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has more control over cruise operators than it does airlines, concert venues, or really anything else. The reason is that Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report operate as foreign companies, even though their headquarters are on U.S. soil.
The Florida Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would end the special tax district privileges in the area where Walt Disney World Resort is located, which is the latest move in a political battle after Disney publicly condemned Florida’s passage of its controversial “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.
Comments / 0