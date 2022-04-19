Practice + Pancakes: Seward Tsunami Swim Team, featuring Oly Champ Lydia Jacoby

California backstroker Thomas Hadji has made a verbal commitment to Army West Point for 2023-24 and will head east with A final-ready 100/200 times. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO