The Carolina Panthers officially ended their contract with Rock Hill for the team’s new $800 million headquarters and practice facility. Construction on the massive project began in summer 2020 and was scheduled to wrap up in 2023. What’s happening: Last month, the Panthers paused work in Rock Hill on the 240-acre site, due to the […] The post Cutting ties: A timeline of the Panthers’ messy relationship with Rock Hill appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO