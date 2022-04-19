ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Midland Reporter Telegram
 1 day ago

To submit an item for West Texas Sports or make any changes, email your information to the Reporter-Telegram sports department to sports@mrt.com .

Baseball

GCM Baseball Academy

What: Professional private baseball lessons & clinics covering pitching, fielding, catching and hitting provided by three former professional players.

For: Ages 5 & up.

Cost: Individual lessons $65 an hour or $40 for 30 minutes. Bulk purchases & group lesson rates available at discount.

For more info: Call (432) 425-6108

Private batting and pitching instruction

For more info: Call Danny Jordan at 230-0096 for instruction on mechanics and pitch selection in a one-on-one setting

Private hitting and catching instruction

For more info: Call Scott Chapman at 967-2364 for instruction in a one-on-one environment.

Pitching, hitting and fielding lessons

For more info: Call Barry Russell at 296-2438

Private Baseball/Softball lessons

For more info: Contact Extra Innings Midland/Odessa at (432) 617-4487 or visit www.extrainnings-midlandodessa.com

Midland Little League Umpires Needed

For more info: Contact 889-6080

WTX Baseball

What: Instruction for players 5 and up

For more info: wtxbaseball.com; facebook.com/wtxbaseballmidland; 413-0329

Basketball

Cinco De Mayo Shootout

When/where: May 7-8, Big Spring YMCA

For: Girls and boys for grades 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, high school

Entry fee: $175, 3-game guarantee

Deadline: April 30

To enter: contact Chris Cardenas at 325-374-1487 or email cardenas_chris@yahoo.com

Permian Basketball Association needs officials

For more info: Jim Cox, 685-4143 or 553-3714

YMCA needs basketball referees

For more info: 682-2551

Midland Hoops 32 Basketball Skills Training

Cost: $25 per session, one to two people; $15 for groups of three or more

For more info: Contact Eddie Venzant at 254-6894 or go to midlandhoops32.com; venzanteddie@yahoo.com .

Bowling

Tuesday Night Petroleum Men’s League

When: Meets at 6:45 p.m.For more info: Melton Post 684-5176 or Cactus Lanes 694-0177

Edith McElmore Three-Person League

When: 10 a.m. Wednesdays

Where: AMF Lanes

For more info: Call AMF Lanes at 689-9725

Reeds Super Bowl

What: Fall/winter leagues registration is currently ongoing.

For more info: Call 432-704-5385

Rock n’ Bowl

When: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Reed’s Super Bowl, 3920 W. Wall St.

Cost: $10-25

For more info: Call Zoe Reed at 575-399-5241 or Kevin Reed at 575-441-6646

Color Pin Bowling

When: 7:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: Reed’s Super Bowl

Cost: $18 for three games. Cash prizes awarded.

For more info: Call Zoe Reed at 575-399-5241 or Kevin Reed at 575-441-6646

Camps/Clinics

Ten Star All Star Camp

For whom: Boys and girls ages 10-19For more info: Call (704) 373-0873 for a brochure

COM Aquatic Camps

What: Swimming, diving, snorkelingAges: Preschool and grade school

For more info: Call 684-7755

Tennis clinics and lessons

Contact Coach Jon Lanier for clinics and lessons at jlanier@midlandchristianschool.org

Cycling

Permian Basin Bicycle Association Meetings

When: 7 p.m., third Monday of every month

Where: MCH Mission Fitness, corner of Highway 191 and Faudree Road, Odessa

Dues: $25/$30 for a family

For more info: Peyton’s Bikes 699-1718 or go to www.pbbatx.com

Dodgeball

Sticks and Kicks Leagues

Who: Kids, adults, co-ed players

Cost: $35 per player (8 game season)

Where: Register at Sticks and Kicks, 3918 W. Wall

For more info: Call 520-6633

Football

Permian Basin Officials Chapter seeks officials

Note: Education and training will be provided

For more info: Call Terrell Pierce at 559-5004 or Jesse Mendoza at 432-254-9214

Golf

Hogan Park Women’s Golf Association

What: Membership open to any woman over 18 who is interested in golf. All skill levels welcome

When: Playdays are 9 a.m. Thursdays, business meetings held before play the first Thursday of the month

Dues: $35

Handicap fee: $25

For more info: call Mary Jane Belden at 432-638-1654

Martial Arts

Aikido

When: Monday-Friday, 7-9 p.m.; Saturdays, 12:30 p.m.

Note: Specializing in traditional Hombu style Aikido

For more info: Call John Riggs, 684-7008 or 770-3155

Private Martial Art/Self-Defense Lessons

For: Men-Women-Children

What: Learn Basic Skills to Advanced Techniques

Note: Private, Semi-Private and Group Lessons are available

For more info: Call Master Oscar Jimenez, 432-559-5009, ojimenez3@att.net

Matthews Martial Arts

When: Monday through Thursday, 5-8 p.m.

What: Karate-Judo-Jujitsu-Kempo-Kung Fu

For: Ages 3 and up

Where: 3205 Cuthbert

For more info: Contact Jason Matthews at 488-7467 or 689-8444

Miscellaneous

Student-Athlete Sports Consultant

For: Assisting high school student athletes with academic-athletic scholarships.

For more info: Call Jacob Santillano at (915) 240-1030

Pickleball

For:  Beginners and experienced players

When:  8-11 a.m. Saturdays

Where:  Bush Tennis Center, 5200 Briarwood Dr.

Check it out on Facebook @ Pickleball Midland/Odessa

For more info: Call Aaron @ 281-250-4009

Professional Wrestling

Old School Wrestling School

What: Professional wrestling school for all ages.

Where: 404 E. 61st St., Odessa

When: 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 2-6 p.m. Sundays

Cost: $50 down; $35 a month.

For more info: Call Fred, 770-7001, or Sam, 349-3055

Rugby

Mad Dog Rugby Football Club

Practices: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. at Reyes-Mashburn Park (north field)

For more info call: 432-697-6418

Running

Permian Basin Running Club

Cost: $20 per year for individual membership; $30 for per year for family membership

For more info: Go to www.pbrunningclub.com or email Shawn Hailey, president at haileyshawn@pbrunningclub.com

Gazelles Training Group

When: 6 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

For more info: Call Popcorn Leonard at 512-762-1020 or 682-0988

Shooting

Comanche Trail Shootists

What: Single Action Shooting Society affiliated club in Midland

When: Monthly shoots first Saturday and third Sunday of each month, first Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.; Third Sunday from 1 p.m. (Mandatory safety meeting at 12:30 p.m.)  Also shoot on fifth Sunday on months that have them (begin at 1 p.m. and are no cost to the shooter); Mandatory safety meeting at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Timberline Ranch adjacent to Jake’s Clays

For more info: Go to comanchetrailshootists.org or call Hoodoo Brown 682-1422.

Midland Shooters Association

What: All types of shooting practice and competition, featuring archery, benchrest rifle, bulls-eye rifle, high power rifle, pistol silhouette, rimfire silhouette, 3 gun, practical pistol, skeet, trap 5 state and sporting clays.

When: Members can access rifle and pistol ranges from sunrise to sunset seven days a week. Shotgun ranges open 11 a.m. until dusk Wednesday to Sunday.

For more info: Go to www.midlandshooters.com

Soccer

Midland Soccer Association

For: Youth Recreational League Ages 4-18

When: Spring/Fall Games

Note: Also information on becoming a certified referee

For more info: Register online at www.midlandsoccer.com and go to 432-684-5425

Softball

Midland Men’s Woodbat Fastpitch Association

For more info: Call 634-6474 or visit www.facebook.com/pages/Midland-Texas-Mens-Fastpitch or wyofastpitch@gmail.com

Swimming

COM Pre-competitive swimming

Where: Mabee Aquatic Center

Cost: $49 per month

Prerequisite: Must be able to swim 25 yards of freestyle or backstroke

For more info: Call 684-7755

COM Water Aerobics Classes

When: All times, Monday through Saturday

Who: All skill levels

For more info: Call Tommy McAlister at 684-7755

COM Learn to Swim

Ages: All ages

Note: Private, semi-private and group lessons are available

For more info: Call 684-7755

COM Masters Swimming

What: Competitive or non-competitive program for adults of all skill levels

When: 5-6 a.m., 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Cost: $40 per month (includes cardio training)

For more info: Call 684-7755

COM Diving Instruction

Who: All ages and levels invited

For more info: Call 684-7755

COM Learn to Dive

What: Learn basic skills for beginners then advance to pre-competitive and competitive diving that emphasize skilled diving techniques and participation in diving meets

Ages: 4 and up

For more info: Call 684-7755

COM Competitive Dive Team

Who: Try out for Bronze, Silver, Gold Prep or Gold levels of COM Dive Team.

What: Emphasizes is on diving techniques and participation in local and out of town competitive meets

For more info: Call 684-7755

COM Elite Dive Team

What: Highest level of COM diving. Concentrates on perfecting Olympic level skills, national and international travel

For more info: Call 684-7755

COM Competitive Swim Team

Who: Try out for COM Swim Team, tryouts available by appointment

What: Emphasizes stroke correction and participation in local and out of town competitive meets

For more info: Call 684-7755

COM Adult Conditioning

What: Allows adult participation use of top quality lap pools and fitness room during specified hours

For more info: Call 684-7755

COM Water Walking Class

What: Unstructured, self-paced class

For more info: Call Tommy McAlister at 684-7755

COM Senior Fitness Class

Who: Senior citizens that need help with physical conditions resulting from injury, disease, chronic conditions, advanced age, etc.

For more info: Call Tommy McAlister at 684-7755

Central YMCA Water Aerobics Classes

When: Early morning, morning and evening

For more info: Call Leaf Faller 682-2551

Central YMCA Arthritis Water Exercise Classes

When: Monday, Wednesday, Friday

For more info: Call Leaf Faller 682-2551

Central YMCA Swimming Lessons

Who: All ages and ability

For more info: Call Leaf Faller 682-2551

Central YMCA Synchronized Swimming

For: Ages 6 and up

For more information: Call Leaf Faller 682-2551

Tennis

West Texas Tennis Association

What: West Texas Tennis Association, a non-profit community tennis association, promotes and oversees USTA leagues, programs and events in the area.

For more info: Call Heidi Winkler at 972-955-8080, e-mail WestTexasTennis@gmail.com or visit www.westtexastennis.com .

Bush Tennis Center Clinics

What: Balloon Tennis 34 (ages 3-4); Redball 58 (ages 5-8); Orange and Green Ball 910 (ages 9-10); Junior Development (6th-8th grade; freshman-JV); Junior Select (varsity); RSR Adults (adult beginners); Intermediate Adults; 4.0-5.0 Adults (advanced adults); Also Junior Team Tennis registration now open

For more info: Visit www.bushtenniscenter.com or call, 620-8180.

Midland College Tennis

What: Clinics, lessons, leagues, tournaments

Where: Midland College Tennis Center

For more info: Call 687-4046

Midland College Tennis Club

When: A community tennis club

Where: Midland College Tennis Center

Annual Dues: Adults $65, youths $30, families $140

For more info: Call 563-1333 or email midlandtennisclub@aol.com

Midland Women’s Tennis Association

Social women’s doubles tennis, all levels

When: 9 a.m. Tuesdays

Where: Midland College

For more info: Call 954-707-0622 or email jmalcolmtexas@gmail.com. Or go to the Midland Women’s Tennis Association Facebook page

Ultimate Frisbee

Midland Drought Ultimate Frisbee Club

What: The Club plays weekly casual pick-up games on Monday (from 7 p.m. to dark) and Saturday mornings (from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) and offer occasional opportunities for tourney travel

For: Males and females from the high school level to adult

For more info: Go to www.midlandultimatefrisbee.weebly.com or call Matt at 432-288-3139

Walking

Midland Walkabout AVA Club

What: Get in shape by walking with friendly people while looking at interesting scenery.

When: Usually two official Saturday walks and one Monday social/planning

meeting monthly.

Who: Beginners for short easy walks to advanced for challenging hikes.

Highlights: Christmas party, weekend getaway to Davis Mountains.

For more info: email midlandwalkaboutclub@yahoo.com or see website at

https://midlandwalkabout.wordpress.com/

