West Texas Sports

Baseball
GCM Baseball Academy
What: Professional private baseball lessons & clinics covering pitching, fielding, catching and hitting provided by three former professional players.
For: Ages 5 & up.
Cost: Individual lessons $65 an hour or $40 for 30 minutes. Bulk purchases & group lesson rates available at discount.
For more info: Call (432) 425-6108
Private batting and pitching instruction
For more info: Call Danny Jordan at 230-0096 for instruction on mechanics and pitch selection in a one-on-one setting
Private hitting and catching instruction
For more info: Call Scott Chapman at 967-2364 for instruction in a one-on-one environment.
Pitching, hitting and fielding lessons
For more info: Call Barry Russell at 296-2438
Private Baseball/Softball lessons
For more info: Contact Extra Innings Midland/Odessa at (432) 617-4487 or visit www.extrainnings-midlandodessa.com
Midland Little League Umpires Needed
For more info: Contact 889-6080
WTX Baseball
What: Instruction for players 5 and up
For more info: wtxbaseball.com; facebook.com/wtxbaseballmidland; 413-0329
Basketball
Cinco De Mayo Shootout
When/where: May 7-8, Big Spring YMCA
For: Girls and boys for grades 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, high school
Entry fee: $175, 3-game guarantee
Deadline: April 30
To enter: contact Chris Cardenas at 325-374-1487 or email cardenas_chris@yahoo.com
Permian Basketball Association needs officials
For more info: Jim Cox, 685-4143 or 553-3714
YMCA needs basketball referees
For more info: 682-2551
Midland Hoops 32 Basketball Skills Training
Cost: $25 per session, one to two people; $15 for groups of three or more
For more info: Contact Eddie Venzant at 254-6894 or go to midlandhoops32.com; venzanteddie@yahoo.com .
Bowling
Tuesday Night Petroleum Men’s League
When: Meets at 6:45 p.m.For more info: Melton Post 684-5176 or Cactus Lanes 694-0177
Edith McElmore Three-Person League
When: 10 a.m. Wednesdays
Where: AMF Lanes
For more info: Call AMF Lanes at 689-9725
Reeds Super Bowl
What: Fall/winter leagues registration is currently ongoing.
For more info: Call 432-704-5385
Rock n’ Bowl
When: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Reed’s Super Bowl, 3920 W. Wall St.
Cost: $10-25
For more info: Call Zoe Reed at 575-399-5241 or Kevin Reed at 575-441-6646
Color Pin Bowling
When: 7:30 p.m. Fridays
Where: Reed’s Super Bowl
Cost: $18 for three games. Cash prizes awarded.
For more info: Call Zoe Reed at 575-399-5241 or Kevin Reed at 575-441-6646
Camps/Clinics
Ten Star All Star Camp
For whom: Boys and girls ages 10-19For more info: Call (704) 373-0873 for a brochure
COM Aquatic Camps
What: Swimming, diving, snorkelingAges: Preschool and grade school
For more info: Call 684-7755
Tennis clinics and lessons
Contact Coach Jon Lanier for clinics and lessons at jlanier@midlandchristianschool.org
Cycling
Permian Basin Bicycle Association Meetings
When: 7 p.m., third Monday of every month
Where: MCH Mission Fitness, corner of Highway 191 and Faudree Road, Odessa
Dues: $25/$30 for a family
For more info: Peyton’s Bikes 699-1718 or go to www.pbbatx.com
Dodgeball
Sticks and Kicks Leagues
Who: Kids, adults, co-ed players
Cost: $35 per player (8 game season)
Where: Register at Sticks and Kicks, 3918 W. Wall
For more info: Call 520-6633
Football
Permian Basin Officials Chapter seeks officials
Note: Education and training will be provided
For more info: Call Terrell Pierce at 559-5004 or Jesse Mendoza at 432-254-9214
Golf
Hogan Park Women’s Golf Association
What: Membership open to any woman over 18 who is interested in golf. All skill levels welcome
When: Playdays are 9 a.m. Thursdays, business meetings held before play the first Thursday of the month
Dues: $35
Handicap fee: $25
For more info: call Mary Jane Belden at 432-638-1654
Martial Arts
Aikido
When: Monday-Friday, 7-9 p.m.; Saturdays, 12:30 p.m.
Note: Specializing in traditional Hombu style Aikido
For more info: Call John Riggs, 684-7008 or 770-3155
Private Martial Art/Self-Defense Lessons
For: Men-Women-Children
What: Learn Basic Skills to Advanced Techniques
Note: Private, Semi-Private and Group Lessons are available
For more info: Call Master Oscar Jimenez, 432-559-5009, ojimenez3@att.net
Matthews Martial Arts
When: Monday through Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
What: Karate-Judo-Jujitsu-Kempo-Kung Fu
For: Ages 3 and up
Where: 3205 Cuthbert
For more info: Contact Jason Matthews at 488-7467 or 689-8444
Miscellaneous
Student-Athlete Sports Consultant
For: Assisting high school student athletes with academic-athletic scholarships.
For more info: Call Jacob Santillano at (915) 240-1030
Pickleball
For: Beginners and experienced players
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Bush Tennis Center, 5200 Briarwood Dr.
Check it out on Facebook @ Pickleball Midland/Odessa
For more info: Call Aaron @ 281-250-4009
Professional Wrestling
Old School Wrestling School
What: Professional wrestling school for all ages.
Where: 404 E. 61st St., Odessa
When: 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 2-6 p.m. Sundays
Cost: $50 down; $35 a month.
For more info: Call Fred, 770-7001, or Sam, 349-3055
Rugby
Mad Dog Rugby Football Club
Practices: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. at Reyes-Mashburn Park (north field)
For more info call: 432-697-6418
Running
Permian Basin Running Club
Cost: $20 per year for individual membership; $30 for per year for family membership
For more info: Go to www.pbrunningclub.com or email Shawn Hailey, president at haileyshawn@pbrunningclub.com
Gazelles Training Group
When: 6 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
For more info: Call Popcorn Leonard at 512-762-1020 or 682-0988
Shooting
Comanche Trail Shootists
What: Single Action Shooting Society affiliated club in Midland
When: Monthly shoots first Saturday and third Sunday of each month, first Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.; Third Sunday from 1 p.m. (Mandatory safety meeting at 12:30 p.m.) Also shoot on fifth Sunday on months that have them (begin at 1 p.m. and are no cost to the shooter); Mandatory safety meeting at 9:30 a.m.
Where: Timberline Ranch adjacent to Jake’s Clays
For more info: Go to comanchetrailshootists.org or call Hoodoo Brown 682-1422.
Midland Shooters Association
What: All types of shooting practice and competition, featuring archery, benchrest rifle, bulls-eye rifle, high power rifle, pistol silhouette, rimfire silhouette, 3 gun, practical pistol, skeet, trap 5 state and sporting clays.
When: Members can access rifle and pistol ranges from sunrise to sunset seven days a week. Shotgun ranges open 11 a.m. until dusk Wednesday to Sunday.
For more info: Go to www.midlandshooters.com
Soccer
Midland Soccer Association
For: Youth Recreational League Ages 4-18
When: Spring/Fall Games
Note: Also information on becoming a certified referee
For more info: Register online at www.midlandsoccer.com and go to 432-684-5425
Softball
Midland Men’s Woodbat Fastpitch Association
For more info: Call 634-6474 or visit www.facebook.com/pages/Midland-Texas-Mens-Fastpitch or wyofastpitch@gmail.com
Swimming
COM Pre-competitive swimming
Where: Mabee Aquatic Center
Cost: $49 per month
Prerequisite: Must be able to swim 25 yards of freestyle or backstroke
For more info: Call 684-7755
COM Water Aerobics Classes
When: All times, Monday through Saturday
Who: All skill levels
For more info: Call Tommy McAlister at 684-7755
COM Learn to Swim
Ages: All ages
Note: Private, semi-private and group lessons are available
For more info: Call 684-7755
COM Masters Swimming
What: Competitive or non-competitive program for adults of all skill levels
When: 5-6 a.m., 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Cost: $40 per month (includes cardio training)
For more info: Call 684-7755
COM Diving Instruction
Who: All ages and levels invited
For more info: Call 684-7755
COM Learn to Dive
What: Learn basic skills for beginners then advance to pre-competitive and competitive diving that emphasize skilled diving techniques and participation in diving meets
Ages: 4 and up
For more info: Call 684-7755
COM Competitive Dive Team
Who: Try out for Bronze, Silver, Gold Prep or Gold levels of COM Dive Team.
What: Emphasizes is on diving techniques and participation in local and out of town competitive meets
For more info: Call 684-7755
COM Elite Dive Team
What: Highest level of COM diving. Concentrates on perfecting Olympic level skills, national and international travel
For more info: Call 684-7755
COM Competitive Swim Team
Who: Try out for COM Swim Team, tryouts available by appointment
What: Emphasizes stroke correction and participation in local and out of town competitive meets
For more info: Call 684-7755
COM Adult Conditioning
What: Allows adult participation use of top quality lap pools and fitness room during specified hours
For more info: Call 684-7755
COM Water Walking Class
What: Unstructured, self-paced class
For more info: Call Tommy McAlister at 684-7755
COM Senior Fitness Class
Who: Senior citizens that need help with physical conditions resulting from injury, disease, chronic conditions, advanced age, etc.
For more info: Call Tommy McAlister at 684-7755
Central YMCA Water Aerobics Classes
When: Early morning, morning and evening
For more info: Call Leaf Faller 682-2551
Central YMCA Arthritis Water Exercise Classes
When: Monday, Wednesday, Friday
For more info: Call Leaf Faller 682-2551
Central YMCA Swimming Lessons
Who: All ages and ability
For more info: Call Leaf Faller 682-2551
Central YMCA Synchronized Swimming
For: Ages 6 and up
For more information: Call Leaf Faller 682-2551
Tennis
West Texas Tennis Association
What: West Texas Tennis Association, a non-profit community tennis association, promotes and oversees USTA leagues, programs and events in the area.
For more info: Call Heidi Winkler at 972-955-8080, e-mail WestTexasTennis@gmail.com or visit www.westtexastennis.com .
Bush Tennis Center Clinics
What: Balloon Tennis 34 (ages 3-4); Redball 58 (ages 5-8); Orange and Green Ball 910 (ages 9-10); Junior Development (6th-8th grade; freshman-JV); Junior Select (varsity); RSR Adults (adult beginners); Intermediate Adults; 4.0-5.0 Adults (advanced adults); Also Junior Team Tennis registration now open
For more info: Visit www.bushtenniscenter.com or call, 620-8180.
Midland College Tennis
What: Clinics, lessons, leagues, tournaments
Where: Midland College Tennis Center
For more info: Call 687-4046
Midland College Tennis Club
When: A community tennis club
Where: Midland College Tennis Center
Annual Dues: Adults $65, youths $30, families $140
For more info: Call 563-1333 or email midlandtennisclub@aol.com
Midland Women’s Tennis Association
Social women’s doubles tennis, all levels
When: 9 a.m. Tuesdays
Where: Midland College
For more info: Call 954-707-0622 or email jmalcolmtexas@gmail.com. Or go to the Midland Women’s Tennis Association Facebook page
Ultimate Frisbee
Midland Drought Ultimate Frisbee Club
What: The Club plays weekly casual pick-up games on Monday (from 7 p.m. to dark) and Saturday mornings (from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) and offer occasional opportunities for tourney travel
For: Males and females from the high school level to adult
For more info: Go to www.midlandultimatefrisbee.weebly.com or call Matt at 432-288-3139
Walking
Midland Walkabout AVA Club
What: Get in shape by walking with friendly people while looking at interesting scenery.
When: Usually two official Saturday walks and one Monday social/planning
meeting monthly.
Who: Beginners for short easy walks to advanced for challenging hikes.
Highlights: Christmas party, weekend getaway to Davis Mountains.
For more info: email midlandwalkaboutclub@yahoo.com or see website at
