Delaware State

Masks no longer required on DART buses

By Charlie Megginson
Town Square LIVE News
 1 day ago
Dough4872/Wikimedia Commons

Masks are no longer required on Delaware’s public transit buses.

A federal judge in Florida on Monday ruled the CDC overstepped its authority and failed to follow proper procedure when it extended the mask mandate for planes and other forms of public transportation.

Shortly after, the White House announced the Transportation Security Administration would no longer enforce the mandate .

In a press release Tuesday, Delaware Transit Corporation, which operates DART First State buses, announced masks are no longer required for employees or passengers.

Similarly, passengers and employees on trains in Delaware operated by Amtrak and SEPTA will no longer be required to wear face coverings.

Delaware Transit Corporation emphasized that “the safety and well-being of our bus operators and customers remains our top priority and we will continue to monitor this situation and rely on guidance from the CDC and Delaware Division of Public Health.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.

DART First State will continue with its enhanced cleaning protocols on all buses.

The Biden administration is reviewing the court’s ruling and the Justice Department will decide whether it will appeal, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Town Square LIVE News

