While the world’s largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, debuted last month, there will be an even larger ship debuting in two years. Royal Caribbean has announced that their sixth Oasis class cruise ship that is debuting in 2024 will be called Utopia of the Seas. The vessel will be even larger than Wonder of the Seas and will be the largest cruise ship ever built.

