Former Ohio State head coach Thad Matta is dipping into his Buckeye past to help fill out his new staff at Butler. According to the Indianapolis Star, Matta is hiring Greg Oden and Jon Diebler, both of whom played for him at Ohio State. Matta has already named Mike Pegues, Kevin Kuwik and David Ragland his full-time assistants, so Oden and Diebler would be filling other roles.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO