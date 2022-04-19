MSU included in Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Honor Roll

STARKSVILLE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi State University (MSU) is once again included in Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s Transfer Honor Roll for supporting community college transfer students to ensure a smooth pathway into the university.

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them grow as scholars and leaders.

PTK includes more than 3.8 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 10 nations. This past fall marked the university’s seventh consecutive year of enrollment growth, including nearly 2,000 students who transferred to the university.

Colleges were selected for the PTK Transfer Honor Roll based on 40 key metrics related to the support and success of transfer students, including college cost and financial aid, campus life for transfer students, admission practices and bachelor’s degree completion.

The Transfer Honor Roll is chosen from among the top 25 percent of highest-rated colleges and universities.

“This award is so important because it is based on what students tell us they need from their transfer experience. We are honored to recognize the colleges and universities working exceptionally hard to create stronger pathways to bachelor’s degree completion for all students,” said PTK President and CEO Lynn Tincher-Ladner.

