ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Man hands officers meth instead of registration at traffic stop, police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, C. Allan
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CfxLR_0fDqsNyi00

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. ( WBOY ) — Two men have been charged after officers inadvertently found drugs during a traffic stop in West Virginia.

On Sunday, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle for improper registration on I-79, according to a criminal complaint.

The vehicle’s driver, Roy Porter, 57, handed officers a packet that they thought was the registration of the vehicle, but a small plastic bag containing “a couple pieces of crystal-like substance” fell out, officers said.

AMBER ALERT: 17-year-old missing from Garland County, $10,000 ransom demanded

Officers led a K9 unit around the vehicle, resulting in a positive indication of drugs, according to the complaint.

Porter was found to be in possession of 4 grams of meth, and a passenger in the vehicle, Jared Mayle, 21, of Salem, had 220 grams of meth, officers said.

Mayle has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is currently out on bond.

Porter has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Trial date changed for woman charged with husband’s death

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. – A woman charged with the murder of her husband had a trial date set for May, but will now appear in court in September. Amy Murray, 40, of Iberia, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Authorities say they responded to a house fire at 9 Janice Drive on December 11, […]
IBERIA, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man sentenced for illegally keeping firearm in home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man is sentenced to seven years in federal prison without parole for illegally possessing a firearm. On Oct. 5th, 2021, twenty-six-year-old Kyle Vaughn pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Sept. 26th, 2019, Greene County deputies surveilling Vaughn’s apartment saw the suspect […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
Concord News Journal

Black delivery driver with no criminal record claims he was unlawfully pulled over and had his hands in the air when the officer hit him with a stun gun for no apparent reason, cell phone video shows

28-year-old Black food delivery driver recently revealed a video of the incident when he was allegedly pulled over for no apparent reason by an officer who eventually hit the man with a stun gun even though the driver had his hands in the air at the time and didn’t pose a threat. According to multiple sources, the police officer is now under investigation after the video shows he didn’t completely follow the procedures.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drugs#Wboy#K9
The Independent

Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Louisiana woman stabbed to death on Facebook Live

The horrifying stabbing murder of a Louisiana woman was streamed on Facebook Live for more than 15 minutes, according to police.Janice David, 34, was tied to a car’s steering wheel with jumper cables before being stabbed to death, authorities say.Police spokesperson Sgt L’Jean McKneely said that the man charged with the murder, Earl Lee Johnson, then attempted to set the vehicle on fire.The Advocate reported that someone who saw the stream on Facebook contacted the social media company, which in turn alerted Louisiana State Police. Law enforcement was alerted too late to save the victim’s life, but they did make...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Alabama Man Accused of Fatally Beating Black Friend with Shovel, Waiting Hours to Calling Cops. Prosecutors Say Race May Have Played a Role.

A man allegedly beat his friend with a shovel and pipe, and left the fatally injured victim to die before calling cops hours later. Morgan Daniel Barnhill, 27, attacked Etienne Murray, 25, under a belief that Murray stole something from him, according a prosecutor in a WKRG report. Authorities suggested in court that race may have played a role in the attack, but did not elaborate. Barnhill is white. Murray was Black.
MOBILE, AL
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy