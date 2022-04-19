ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO’s ‘Winning Time’ Scores Series High for Third Week in a Row With 1.4 Million Viewers

By Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
HBO ’s “ Winning Time ” has landed a series high for the third week in a row, drawing 1.4 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max on Sunday.

Per HBO, Episode 7 of the Los Angeles Lakers drama was up up 11% vs. last week’s episode and 59% above the season premiere. The series premiere of the show, which was recently renewed for Season 2, has scored nearly 7 million viewers to-date.

The show premiered on March 6 to more than 900,000 viewers, which was in line with the debuts for HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” “The White Lotus” and “The Gilded Age.”

“Winning Time” has three episodes left in its first season, with the finale set for May 8.

Based on the book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s” by Jeff Pearlman, the fast-break series chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.

“Winning Time” Season 1 stars John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Sarah Ramos, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young with Rob Morgan and Sally Field.

The show is executive produced by Adam McKay, who directed the pilot, along with showrunner/co-creator Max Borenstein, Kevin Messick, Jim Hecht, Rodney Barnes, Jason Shuman and Scott Stephens.

“Winning Time” hails from McKay’s Hyperobject Industries.

