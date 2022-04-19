ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Overtakes Season 1 in Netflix’s All-Time TV Rankings

By Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22IAHU_0fDqsHgM00

Click here to read the full article.

All hail the viscount. The second season of “ Bridgerton ” has knocked the show’s first season out of the No. 1 slot on Netflix ’s rankings of its most popular English-language TV series of all time.

On Tuesday, Netflix revealed via its weekly Top 10 that, as of April 17 “Bridgerton” Season 2 had reached 627.11 million hours viewed since its March 25 launch.

“After four weeks atop the English TV list, Lady Whistledown is most pleased to reveal that ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 has ascended to the #1 spot on the Most Popular list with 627.11M hours viewed, ahead of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 1 in second place,” Netflix said. “This marks the first-ever series to hold both the first and second place on a Most Popular list. This week, Season 2 clocked 66.61M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 88 countries.”

Created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, “Bridgerton” Season 1 racked up 625.49 million hours viewed in its first 28 days on Netflix, which is the metric the streaming service uses to calculate its “Most Popular” lists. That tally put the first season of “Bridgerton” firmly at the top for English-language TV titles, but still far behind the winner for non-English language series, “Squid Game,” which scored 1.65 billion hours watched in its first 28 days.

The second season of “Bridgerton” famously shifted focus from the leading couple in Season 1, Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), to Daphne’s eldest brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and his romantic interest Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) in Season 2. While Dynevor reprised her role for Season 2, and spoke about her now-husband Simon as being off screen with their baby Augie, Page exited the show as a series regular ahead of the second season and was not featured in any of the episodes.

“Bridgerton” has already been renewed for third and fourth seasons at Netflix, with the streaming service confirming plans to cover more storylines from Julia Quinn’s romance novel series of the same name.

See Netflix’s Top 10 rankings for the week of April 11-17 below, beginning with English-language TV series, followed by non-English-language shows, and then English-language movies and non-English-language films.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yND2p_0fDqsHgM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4elVCx_0fDqsHgM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OcYSO_0fDqsHgM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y9kb4_0fDqsHgM00

More to come….

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Candace Cameron Bure Won’t Appear in Hallmark’s Holiday Lineup, ‘Aurora Teagarden’ Not Moving Forward (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. After 29 films with Hallmark Channel, Candace Cameron Bure will not be starring in any upcoming projects with the Crown Media network and there are no plans for new “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” films, multiple sources tell Variety. On Tuesday, GAC Media, run by former Crown Media president Bill Abbott, announced a megadeal with Bure. Not only will she develop, produce and star in programming across both GAC Family and GAC Living, she will also be in an executive role at GAC and help to curate programming for the networks overall. She is set to develop and...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Will Launch Lower-Cost, Ad-Supported Streaming Plans, Reed Hastings Says

Click here to read the full article. Netflix, after years of insisting it would stick solely to subscription-only plans, is finally open to offering lower-cost, ad-supported packages, co-CEO Reed Hastings said on the company’s Q1 earnings interview. The company expects to nail down its ad-supported streaming strategy over the next year or two, Hastings said, “but think of us as quite open to us offering even lower prices with advertising as a consumer choice.” Hastings’ comments about Netflix planning to intro an ad-supported plan come as the company’s subscriber growth has hit a wall — in fact, Netflix lost 200,000 subs in...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Days Seem Numbered for CNN+, but Could Its Shows Live On?

Click here to read the full article. A recent decision by parent company Warner Bros. Discovery will make it difficult to add viewers to CNN+. Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to suspend external marketing for the recently launched subscription streaming-news service, according to a person familiar with the venture, making the task of luring new subscribers exponentially more difficult. CNN and Warner Bros. Discovery declined to make executives available to discuss the matter, which was previously reported by Axios. And yet, life continues apace for the anchors and correspondents tasked with producing the programs for the new venue, which launched three weeks...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Phoebe Dynevor
Person
Shonda Rhimes
Hello Magazine

Fans are ending subscriptions after huge Netflix show canceled

Netflix has confirmed that they will not be renewing the creepy psychological thriller series Archive 81, despite it being hugely popular among viewers and critics alike. Deadline has reported that despite reaching the top ten trending shows, the series won’t be back for a second installment - and needless to say, fans are not pleased.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Netflix Has a New Trick For Users

If you're like most people, you have the shows you like and the shows you really, really like — or at least, that is what Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report is betting on with the launch of its new "Two Thumbs Up" feature. Since 2017, Netflix has...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Squid#Movies#All Time Tv Rankings#English
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Preps Bigger Password-Sharing Crackdown

Netflix is preparing to crack down on password sharing around the world, with the company telling shareholders Tuesday that it is a “big opportunity” for the streaming giant to help turn around its fortunes. The company reported a quarterly subscriber loss Tuesday, ending Q1 of 2022 with 221.64 million subscribers, down from 221.84 million in Q4 of 2021.More from The Hollywood ReporterJacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo to Lead All-Star Voice Cast for Netflix Animation 'My Father's Dragon''Business Proposal' Director Explains the Creation of Netflix's Latest K-Drama HitNetflix Plans to Launch Cheaper Ad-Supported Plans In its shareholder letter, Netflix cited “the large number of...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

US Netflix account sharers won't have to pay up – for now

Netflix has no current plans to bring its account-sharing surcharge to the US, the company has told TechRadar. This is excellent news for the roughly 50% of all US Netflix account holders who, according to a recent study by Time2Play, share their accounts with people outside their households. Netflix recently...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
MarketWatch

New on Netflix in April 2022: Here’s everything that’s coming, and what’s leaving

Netflix has a slate of acclaimed series returning in April, along with some potential new hits. “Russian Doll” (April 20), which premiered way back in 2019, is back for a second season. Natasha Lyonne stars in the existential comedy/drama about a woman who was stuck in a time loop in Season 1. The mysterious teaser for Season 2 makes it look like the universe isn’t done wither her yet, with more mind-bending plot twists.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Netflix users complain about streaming service’s ‘nasty’ new feature that blocks screenshots

Netflix has attracted criticism for blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.It is unclear when exactly this feature was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. The Independent has contacted a representative of Netflix for comment.Netflix subscribers took to Twitter to hit out at the streaming giant for blocking the screenshotting function, which many people use to share images from...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

The odds that Netflix will introduce ads on the service just went way, way up

Back in the fall of 2019, in a conversation with me, Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph swatted away the likelihood that the streaming giant would ever allow ads on the platform. That’s in spite of analyst speculation at the time showing that the company could grab a windfall of as much as $1 billion if it ever decides to flip that switch and allow Netflix ads. “These things which seem like low-hanging fruit never are,” Randolph told me. “Ads are a distraction, never an additive thing.”
TV & VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Netflix to introduce ad-supported plans in a major shift

The firm, which reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter, will introduce the ad-supported plans to give customers more choice, company’s co-chief executive Reed Hastings said on the earnings call. The upcoming ad-supported plans will mark a major shift in how Netflix has previously viewed advertisement...
TV & VIDEOS
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (April 1-3)

April is here, and unlike other articles that will fool you today, this one’s no hoax. Here are the shows new to Netflix this weekend of April 1-3, 2022. The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the information we’re sharing with you is still accurate as of March 31, 3:00 PM Eastern.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

58K+
Followers
51K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy