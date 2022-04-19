GETTING FIGHT RIGHT: Unbeaten Eslih Owusu of Worcester boxes for WBC youth title Thursday in Denmark

WORCESTER — Eslih Owusu and his older — and very larger — brother, Trayvon Appiah, used to scuffle all the time around the house as teens.

Then, when Owusu was 14, he told his parents he wanted to learn how to box so he could beat up and take down Appiah, who checks in at 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds these days.

“So they took me to the gym, and my coach told me, ‘Hey, you’re good. You should try out fighting,’ ” said Owusu, whose first name is pronounced es-lee. “And ever since then I just fell in love with it.”

The gym would be Camp Get Right, where Owusu hones his ring craft to this day under the continued tutelage of his coach, esteemed veteran trainer Daniel Odamtten.

Asked if he ever did get the better of his brother, Owusu said no.

“But I think he learned his lesson, though,” he said with a slight smile a brief chuckle. “He sees what’s going on, so he knows not to mess with me anymore.”

What’s going on is the 6-foot, 154-pound Owusu is a rising pro who will put his undefeated record on the line Thursday when he fights for the vacant WBC youth world super welterweight championship in Denmark.

The 22-year-old Owusu (7-0, 4 KOs) will meet fellow southpaw Oliver Meng (8-0, 3 KOs) of Denmark on a championship-laden card before an expected, sold-out crowd of 5,000 spectators at K.B. Hallen in the capital city of Copenhagen. He’s ready and raring to go in his first scheduled 10-round bout.

“Everything is going great,” Owusu said prior to departing Friday for his first trip to Europe. “It’s super exciting having something to look forward to.

“A new country, for a WBC belt, so it’s been very motivating. I’ve been training very hard for this one.”

Owusu attended Roosevelt Elementary and East Side Middle schools before graduating from Worcester Tech, where he studied finance and marketing, in 2018. He has continued his studies at Quinsigamond Community College.

Student of sports

One thing Owusu quickly learned after taking up boxing is there’s more to it than meets the eye.

“Oh yeah,” he said. “On TV, you just see the fight, you see the punches, but you don’t know what goes on behind it. It’s a lot of discipline. A lot of eating right, a lot of making the right choices outside the ring, too. It becomes a lifestyle; it’s not just a sport.”

Owusu experienced early success as an amateur. He was a New England Silver Mittens champion at ages 15 and 16 and a New England Junior Olympics champ when he was 16.

He turned pro a couple of months after graduating from high school and has remained dedicated to sharpening his skills.

“He’s always hungry to get better,” Odamtten said. “So for him to get this chance, it comes like one in a million, for you to get a youth title with seven fights. That’s a big, big chance which you can’t afford to lose.”

This will not only be Owusu’s biggest fight to date, but his most challenging, as well.

For starters, it’s the first opponent he’s faced that has a winning record. His foes to date have a combined record of 37-111-5.

And it’ll be a contrast in styles as the 5-foot-11 Meng throws a lot of fast combinations, while Owusu favors himself a technician, albeit one who isn’t afraid to “let my hands go” and tangle.

“I’m just ready for anything he brings,” Owusu said of Meng, who is also 22 and fought more than 50 times as an amateur before turning pro five years ago.

While Meng will have the crowd behind him, that won’t faze Owusu. He has won fights against locals in Mexico, Ghana and Philadelphia.

And there’s nothing quite like silencing the locals, with the exception of winning them over.

“I think it provides motivation,” Owusu said, repeating himself for emphasis. “This is the guy they’re cheering on, and hopefully I can go into their hometown and perform, and they can cheer me on, and I can get a new fan base somewhere else.”

