ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

GETTING FIGHT RIGHT: Unbeaten Eslih Owusu of Worcester boxes for WBC youth title Thursday in Denmark

By Rich Garven, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y4lvq_0fDqsD9S00

WORCESTER — Eslih Owusu and his older — and very larger — brother, Trayvon Appiah, used to scuffle all the time around the house as teens.

Then, when Owusu was 14, he told his parents he wanted to learn how to box so he could beat up and take down Appiah, who checks in at 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds these days.

“So they took me to the gym, and my coach told me, ‘Hey, you’re good. You should try out fighting,’ ” said Owusu, whose first name is pronounced es-lee. “And ever since then I just fell in love with it.”

The gym would be Camp Get Right, where Owusu hones his ring craft to this day under the continued tutelage of his coach, esteemed veteran trainer Daniel Odamtten.

Asked if he ever did get the better of his brother, Owusu said no.

“But I think he learned his lesson, though,” he said with a slight smile a brief chuckle. “He sees what’s going on, so he knows not to mess with me anymore.”

What’s going on is the 6-foot, 154-pound Owusu is a rising pro who will put his undefeated record on the line Thursday when he fights for the vacant WBC youth world super welterweight championship in Denmark.

The 22-year-old Owusu (7-0, 4 KOs) will meet fellow southpaw Oliver Meng (8-0, 3 KOs) of Denmark on a championship-laden card before an expected, sold-out crowd of 5,000 spectators at K.B. Hallen in the capital city of Copenhagen. He’s ready and raring to go in his first scheduled 10-round bout.

“Everything is going great,” Owusu said prior to departing Friday for his first trip to Europe. “It’s super exciting having something to look forward to.

“A new country, for a WBC belt, so it’s been very motivating. I’ve been training very hard for this one.”

Owusu attended Roosevelt Elementary and East Side Middle schools before graduating from Worcester Tech, where he studied finance and marketing, in 2018. He has continued his studies at Quinsigamond Community College.

Student of sports

One thing Owusu quickly learned after taking up boxing is there’s more to it than meets the eye.

“Oh yeah,” he said. “On TV, you just see the fight, you see the punches, but you don’t know what goes on behind it. It’s a lot of discipline. A lot of eating right, a lot of making the right choices outside the ring, too. It becomes a lifestyle; it’s not just a sport.”

Owusu experienced early success as an amateur. He was a New England Silver Mittens champion at ages 15 and 16 and a New England Junior Olympics champ when he was 16.

He turned pro a couple of months after graduating from high school and has remained dedicated to sharpening his skills.

“He’s always hungry to get better,” Odamtten said. “So for him to get this chance, it comes like one in a million, for you to get a youth title with seven fights. That’s a big, big chance which you can’t afford to lose.”

This will not only be Owusu’s biggest fight to date, but his most challenging, as well.

For starters, it’s the first opponent he’s faced that has a winning record. His foes to date have a combined record of 37-111-5.

And it’ll be a contrast in styles as the 5-foot-11 Meng throws a lot of fast combinations, while Owusu favors himself a technician, albeit one who isn’t afraid to “let my hands go” and tangle.

“I’m just ready for anything he brings,” Owusu said of Meng, who is also 22 and fought more than 50 times as an amateur before turning pro five years ago.

While Meng will have the crowd behind him, that won’t faze Owusu. He has won fights against locals in Mexico, Ghana and Philadelphia.

And there’s nothing quite like silencing the locals, with the exception of winning them over.

“I think it provides motivation,” Owusu said, repeating himself for emphasis. “This is the guy they’re cheering on, and hopefully I can go into their hometown and perform, and they can cheer me on, and I can get a new fan base somewhere else.”

—Contact Rich Garven at rgarven@telegram.com. Follow him on Twitter @RichGarvenTG.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Race Director Dave McGillivray Finishes Running His 50th Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray crossed the finish line on Boylston Street Monday night. It was the 50th Boston Marathon he’s run. Before the race, McGillivray told WBZ it was “ideal conditions” for runners. “Hard to put into words, 50 years have gone by so fast,” McGillivray said at the finish line. “But I have been blessed with being able to do a lot of this for charity, give back to a lot of different causes, and that’s what I hope my legacy is someday. Being able to help those in need.” After working the race all day, McGillivray completed the run from Hopkinton to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
WGAU

Boston Marathon returns to springtime spot for 126th running

HOPKINTON, Mass. — (AP) — The fastest Boston Marathon field ever returned from the quickest turnaround in the 126-year history of the event, leaving Hopkinton for Boston’s Back Bay on Monday morning, six months after a smaller and socially distanced race was forced to the fall. Under...
BOSTON, MA
GMA

Brother of 2013 Boston Marathon bombing victim finishes race for 1st time

It was a triumphant and emotional moment for Henry Richard as he threw his arms up in the air and crossed the finish line at the Boston Marathon Monday. Nine years ago, Henry's younger brother, Martin Richard, was one of three people who were killed when two bombs detonated near the Boston Marathon finish line on April 15, 2013. Martin was 8 years old at the time.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Worcester, MA
Sports
City
Worcester, MA
stillrealtous.com

Veteran Wrestler Reportedly Done With WWE

A number of wrestlers have parted ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is gone. Fightful Select reports that Kushida is done with the company. It’s being reported that his deal expired, but it’s not clear if WWE offered him a new one. At least one person believed that it was a “budget cut release.”
WWE
Eyewitness News

Runners prepare to take their marks for the 126th running of the Boston Marathon

BOSTON, MA (WFSB) – Monday will mark the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. Runners and fans alike called it an exciting day in Hopkinton, MA. Crowds were expected to start arriving later in the morning to get ready to cheer on the more than 30,000 runners who will make their way from Hopkinton to the finish line on Boylston Street in Boston.
WMUR.com

Volunteers from New Hampshire help athletes at Boston Marathon

BOSTON — An event like the Boston Marathon requires the efforts of thousands of volunteers, and many of them are from New Hampshire. The 126th Boston Marathon included nearly 10,000 volunteers. Barbara Baum, of Amherst, has been working near the finish line for six years. This time, she was one of several people handing out blankets to very grateful runners.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Wbc#Get Right#Olympics#Combat
NESN

Boston Pride Celebrate Isobel Cup Championship At Fenway Park

Boston showed Tuesday night why it deserves to be called “title town.”. Before taking on the Toronto Blue Jays, the Boston Red Sox welcomed in the Boston Pride of the Premier Hockey Federation to celebrate their Isobel Cup Championship. The Pride defeated the Connecticut Whale 4-2 on March 28 in an upset victory to repeat as champions and earn their third championship victory overall.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

The legend of the Fenway Pizza Chucker

WHEN THE SECURITY GUARDS ARRIVED to eject them, the man and his wife were almost relieved. They quietly hustled up the stairs and out of Fenway Park on that day in 2007. Maybe, just maybe, nobody would ever know the culprit's name. Dan Kelly had done something really dumb --...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NECN

20 Amazing Photos From the 126th Boston Marathon

Tens of thousands of athletes are participating in the 126th running of the Boston Marathon, covering 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Boston. The Boston Marathon returns to the traditional Patriots’ Day date on Monday, April 18 for the first time since 2019. This spring, the race is back to featuring a field of around 30,000 athletes, after a dip to about 20,000 in-person competitors in the fall.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy