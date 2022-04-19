ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi International Airport lifts travel mask mandate

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 1 day ago

The Corpus Christi International Airport will no longer require travelers to wear a mask within the airport.

Major Texas airports, including the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and the Dallas Love Field airport, lifted their mask requirements on Monday after a federal judge in Florida voided the federal mandate.

Corpus Christi International Airport will no longer require travelers to mask up, but Assistant Director of Aviation Elsy Borgstedte encourages all to check with their airline and destination before traveling this summer.

"We do have summer travel coming and we're expecting more travelers this year," Borgstedte said. "Take your time and allow yourself enough time to get through security and check bags and catch your flight accordingly."

TSA will no longer enforce mask mandates in the airport and rescinded new security directives that were scheduled to take effect on Tuesday, according to a statement from TSA.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority announced Tuesday that masks would be optional on buses, at bus stops and inside CCRTA facilities.

Despite lifted mandates, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all continue wearing masks in indoor public transportation settings.

Ashlee Burns covers trending and breaking news in South Texas. See our subscription options and special offers at Caller.com/subscribe

