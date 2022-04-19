Signs and sewage: Staunton planning commission set to discuss lighted signs, Uniontown Thursday

STAUNTON — On Thursday night, the Staunton planning commission will be talking about footcandles.

If that sounds like some kind of dangerous holiday firework, think again. Rather, think more lights around car dealerships.

Thursday's meeting at 5:30 p.m. at city hall will see the commission introduce a few amendments to entrance corridor overlay design standards that would provide for an alternative set of requirements for car dealerships' lighting and signage.

Uniontown is also on the agenda after the public hearing on the rezoning part of the project last month, though the commission is not expected to take any action during the meeting.

Both have been long-time issues for the city but have been more prominently featured on city agendas and discussions recently, with city council set to make major decisions on both in the coming months.

Entrance portal or sign? It might not matter anymore.

The entrance corridor overlay amendments were the result of McDonough Toyota’s appeal to city council to allow their entrance portal sign to be illuminated despite violating design standards, with council member Stephen Claffey among others citing a desire to be more friendly to businesses in the area.

City staff had recommended against that amendment's process considering that the entrance corridor overlay guidelines are currently undergoing an overhaul.

These amendments set out guidelines for dealerships to light up their property for the purposes of displaying cars, but they also contain specific language allowing for entrance sign portals to be illuminated and to be considered building-mounted signs.

The only restriction is that the entrance portal can not give off an illumination exceeding five footcandles at any point around the structure. The amendments also discount the area of a dealership parking lot that is used to display cars in parking lot regulation calculations.

City staff cited a widespread use of entrance portal structures amongst car dealerships as a reason for providing the flexibility for car dealerships.

However, in the original McDonough Toyota appeal in 2014, it was found that another Toyota dealership in Leesburg had run into similar issues with entrance corridor design standards and had altered the portal and the building facade to line up with regulations. Part of the agreement in Leesburg was that the portal would not be lit.

The amendments are still a work in progress, as city attorney John Blair has still not reviewed the proposed amendments. These will continue to be in the works over the next month, and a revised draft of the amendments will be subject to a public hearing.

What exactly is the plan with Uniontown?

After a public hearing in March, the planning commission tabled a discussion on the potential rezoning of 44 properties in Uniontown, the historically Black neighborhood in the eastern part of Staunton. During that public hearing, residents brought up many points that highlighted the lack of clear understanding on the plans for the area.

At the time, the commission tabled the topic in order to give the public more time to reach out to the city to answer any questions they may have regarding the rezoning process.

The concurrent zoning process and water/sewage infrastructure projects were one concern about the overall vision of the project. While water service is available to a majority of the area, sewer service is not, according to city planner Tim Hartless. A project to get expanded sewage and water access to the area is part of the capital improvements plan for the city, but it is not clear yet how or if it will be funded. Council is expected to consider the funding for those in late May.

According to Uniontown resident Jessica Crawford at the public hearing, the timing of one project complicates the other. If rezoning is approved prior to the city building out the proposed sewage and water improvements, it will be difficult to develop or build housing in the area without access to sewage points. Without rezoning, there can’t be any residential development.

Other issues brought up by residents included property valuation after rezoning, property tax changes, and a potential need for new roads.

Staff is also set to make a presentation to city council in May regarding Uniontown, and are expected to ask for funding for a comprehensive study of the area.

