Greenville, SC

Residents want change on White Horse Road as SCDOT awaits new bid on project

By Melanie Palmer
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28Qo_0fDqrryx00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – After being put on hold, a plan to save lives on White Horse Road in Greenville is gaining back momentum.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation proposed a White Horse Road Safety Corridor Project in 2020 but the cost of the work came back a lot higher than originally budgeted.

Phyllis Gregory and Annie Bolden have a lot to do. Part of their day is being spent waiting at one of the city’s busiest bus stops, outside of Walmart on White Horse Road.

“If you don’t know how to walk these roads like this, you will get hit,” said Annie Bolden who travels on White Horse Road frequently.

They were sitting tightly at the bus stop because they told 7NEWS, walking across this stretch of road, is not an option.

“It’s just a dangerous road, I don’t advise anyone to cross that road,” Phyllis Gregory who also frequently travels on White Horse Road, said.

State data gives credibility to their concerns. In fact, numbers from the state highway patrol show nearly two dozen pedestrians were killed on this road over a nine-year period.

There has been talk of projects over the years but frequent travelers along with bicycle and pedestrian safety advocates said, it’s time to take action.

The White Horse Road Safety Corridor Project was proposed by SCDOT in 2020.

It would include new pedestrian safety measures like raising concrete medians, creating more crosswalks and new signage. However, the bid to do all of that came back much higher than initially budgeted.

A spokesperson with SCDOT told 7NEWS, they increased their project budget based on material prices and will have an update on the project in May.

If a contract is successfully awarded in May, the project would be completed by mid-summer of 2023.

SCDOT said the project will consist of the following:

  • Installation of raised concrete medians in areas with a high frequency of angle crashes.
  • Installation of ADA compliant pedestrian ramps, crosswalks and countdown pedestrian signals at signalized intersections to improve pedestrian safety.
  • Upgrading signal equipment and intersection operation to improve safety at signalized intersections.
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman charged with forgery, falsifying tax documents

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue has announced the arrest of a Summerville woman for allegedly forging and furnishing a tax document. SCDOR agents arrested Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau, 32, of Summerville, after she allegedly sent a forged certificate of pardon from the State Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Wanted fugitive arrested after 18 months on the run

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted fugitive was arrested Thursday in Gaffney. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Corrensky Marchiz Thompson was arrested on Limestone Street around 2:30 p.m. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the drone team had a drone above a downtown apartment building searching for Thompson. Thompson climbed out […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

