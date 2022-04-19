ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Addressing a systematic error correcting for free and mixed convection when measuring mean radiant temperature with globe thermometers

By Eric Teitelbaum

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is widely accepted that most people spend the majority of their lives indoors. Most individuals do not realize that while indoors, roughly half of heat exchange affecting their thermal comfort is in the form of thermal infrared radiation. We show that while researchers have been aware of its thermal comfort...





Drastic enhancement of magnetic critical temperature and amorphization in topological magnet EuSnP under pressure

High pressure is an effective tool to induce exotic quantum phenomena in magnetic topological insulators by controlling the interplay of magnetic order and topological state. This work presents a comprehensive high-pressure study of the crystal structure and magnetic ground state up to 62"‰GPa in an intrinsic topological magnet EuSn2P2. With a combination of high resolution X-ray diffraction, 151Eu synchrotron MÃ¶ssbauer spectroscopy, X-ray absorption spectroscopy, molecular orbital calculations, and electronic band structure calculations, it has been revealed that pressure drives EuSn2P2 from a rhombohedral crystal to an amorphous phase at 36"‰GPa accompanied by a fourfold enhancement of magnetic ordering temperature. In the pressure-induced amorphous phase, Eu ions take an intermediate valence state. The drastic enhancement of magnetic ordering temperature from 30"‰K at ambient pressure to 130"‰K at 41.2"‰GPa resulting from Ruderman"“Kittel"“Kasuya"“Yosida (RKKY) interactions likely attributes to the stronger Eu"“Sn interaction at high pressure. These rich results demonstrate that EuSn2P2 is an ideal platform to study the correlation of the enhanced RKKY interactions, disordered lattice, intermediate valence, and topological state.
CHEMISTRY


Capsaicin directly promotes adipocyte browning in the chemical compound-induced brown adipocytes converted from human dermal fibroblasts

Human brown fat is a potential therapeutic target for preventing obesity and related metabolic diseases by dissipating energy as heat through uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1). We have previously reported a method to obtain chemical compound-induced brown adipocytes (ciBAs) converted from human dermal fibroblasts under serum-free conditions. However, pharmacological responses to bioactive molecules have been poorly characterised in ciBAs. This study showed that the treatment with Capsaicin, an agonist of transient receptor potential vanilloid 1, directly activated adipocyte browning such as UCP1 expression, mitochondrial biogenesis, energy consumption rates, and glycerol recycling in ciBAs. Furthermore, genome-wide transcriptome analysis indicated that Capsaicin activated a broad range of metabolic genes including glycerol kinase and glycerol 3-phosphate dehydrogenase 1, which could be associated with the activation of glycerol recycling and triglyceride synthesis. Capsaicin also activated UCP1 expression in immortalised human brown adipocytes but inhibited its expression in mesenchymal stem cell-derived adipocytes. Altogether, ciBAs successfully reflected the direct effects of Capsaicin on adipocyte browning. These findings suggested that ciBAs could serve as a promising cell model for screening of small molecules and dietary bioactive compounds targeting human brown adipocytes.
HEALTH


Effects of nanosized water droplet generation on number concentration measurement of virus aerosols when using an airblast atomizer

Development of efficient virus aerosol monitoring and removal devices requires aerosolization of the test virus using atomizers. The number concentration and size measurements of aerosolized virus particles are required to evaluate the performance of the devices. Although diffusion dryers can remove water droplets generated using atomizers, they often fail to remove them entirely from the air stream. Consequently, particle measurement devices, such as scanning mobility particle sizer (SMPS), can falsely identify the remaining nanosized water droplets as virus aerosol particles. This in turn affects the accuracy of the evaluation of devices for sampling or removing virus aerosol particles. In this study, a plaque-forming assay combined with SMPS measurement was used to evaluate sufficient drying conditions. We proposed an empirical equation to determine the total number concentration of aerosolized particles measured using the SMPS as a function of the carrier air flow rate and residence time of the particles in the diffusion dryers. The difference in the total number concentration of particles under sufficient and insufficient diffusion drying conditions was presented as a percentage of error.
SCIENCE


Cooperative catalysis by a single-atom enzyme-metal complex

Anchoring single metal atoms on enzymes has great potential to generate hybrid catalysts with high activity and selectivity for reactions that cannot be driven by traditional metal catalysts. Herein, we develop a photochemical method to construct a stable single-atom enzyme-metal complex by binding single metal atoms to the carbon radicals generated on an enzyme-polymer conjugate. The metal mass loading of Pd-anchored enzyme is up to 4.0% while maintaining the atomic dispersion of Pd. The cooperative catalysis between lipase-active site and single Pd atom accelerates alkyl-alkyl cross-coupling reaction between 1-bromohexane and B-n-hexyl-9-BBN with high efficiency (TOF is 540"‰hâˆ’1), exceeding that of the traditional catalyst Pd(OAc)2 by a factor of 300 under ambient conditions.
CHEMISTRY
#Temperature Measurement#Mean Radiant Temperature#Temperature Sensor#Ashrae#Iso7726


Clinical study of skill assessment based on time sequential measurement changes

Endoscopic sinus surgery is a common procedure for chronic sinusitis; however, complications have been reported in some cases. Improving surgical outcomes requires an improvement in a surgeon's skills. In this study, we used surgical workflow analysis to automatically extract "errors," indicating whether there was a large difference in the comparative evaluation of procedures performed by experts and residents. First, we quantified surgical features using surgical log data, which contained surgical instrument information (e.g., tip position) and time stamp. Second, we created a surgical process model (SPM), which represents the temporal transition of the surgical features. Finally, we identified technical issues by creating an expert standard SPM and comparing it to the novice SPM. We verified the performance of our methods by using the clinical data of 39 patients. In total, 303 portions were detected as an error, and they were classified into six categories. Three risky operations were overlooked, and there were 11 overdetected errors. We noted that most errors detected by our method involved dangers. The implementation of our methods of automatic improvement points detection may be advantageous. Our methods may help reduce the time for reviewing and improving the surgical technique efficiently.
HEALTH


A 'Dead' Sunspot Just Exploded, Launching a Plasma Ball Toward Earth

The "corpse" of a sunspot exploded Monday (April 11), triggering a mass ejection of solar material that is headed in Earth's direction. The explosion comes courtesy of a dead sunspot called AR2987, according to SpaceWeather.com. The sunspot explosion released loads of energy in the form of radiation, which also led to a coronal mass ejection (CME) – explosive balls of solar material – both of which could spur more intense northern lights in Earth's upper atmosphere. The material in that CME is likely to impact Earth on April 14, according to SpaceWeather.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Science


Hubble Confirms Huge Comet With 85-Mile-Wide 'Dirty Snowball' Nucleus

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope team likens comets to dirty snowballs with spectacular multimillion-mile-long tails. Comets look fuzzy, but they have a packed nucleus of ice and dust. Hubble has now confirmed the largest comet nucleus ever discovered, a stunner of a snowball that could be 85 miles (137 kilometers) across.
ASTRONOMY


World record achieved for solar power ‘miracle material’

Researchers from Germany have set a new world record in solar cell efficiency using the so-called ‘miracle material’ perovskite.The team from the Universities of Wuppertal, Cologne, Potsdam and Tubingen developed a tandem solar cell using organic and perovskite materials – a combination they hope could one day replace the silicon-based technologies used in conventional solar cells.The record they set of 24 per cent efficiency was a 4 per cent improvement on the previous tandem cell record, though still falls short of the silicon solar cell record of 26.7 per cent.The new materials, however, hold far greater potential for improved...
ENERGY INDUSTRY


Nasa building ‘game changing’ electric car battery that charges in 15 minutes

Nasa has teamed up with Japanese automotive giant Nissan to develop a brand new type of battery that could transform the electric car industry.The US space agency hopes to create a battery that has significantly higher energy than the lithium-ion batteries currently found in most consumer electronics – from phones and laptops, to e-scooters and electric cars.The all-solid-state battery proposed requires half the space of lithium-ion batteries and would be able to fully recharge in 15 minutes rather than several hours.It is also critical that it does not lose capacity over time or suffer from any safety issues, like catching...
INDUSTRY


Scientists use ‘sapphire fibre’ to create sensor that could transform planes and help bring fusion power

A new sensor made of “sapphire fibre” could transform planes and help with technologies such as fusion power, scientists say.The sensor can withstand extreme temperatures, still working when subjected to conditions over 2000C, the researchers behind it say.That could allow it to be run through a jet engine, for instance, with the data being used to adapt how engines work and significantly reduce emissions.Because it can withstand radiation, too, the sapphire fibre could be used in space and fusion power, the scientists say.‘These sapphire optical fibres will have many different potential applications within the extreme environments of a fusion...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE


Study: Orthopedic surgeons are not complying with advertising guidelines

The internet can be a double-edged sword for patients seeking health information, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer advertising. In a paper recently published in The Medical Journal of Australia, researchers at UNSW Sydney revealed a considerable proportion of orthopedic surgeons who are members of the Australian Orthopedic Association (AOA) did not comply with AOA and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.
HEALTH


Is Webb at its final temperature?

The Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) on NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is now cooled by a gaseous helium cryocooler to under 7 Kelvin. With the cooler in its final state, the Webb team is operating the MIRI instrument this week as part of seventh and final stage of the telescope alignment. When the instrument is operating, the detectors and electronics produce heat, which is balanced by the cryocooler to keep MIRI at a stable, and very cold, operating temperature. The near-infrared instruments also warm up during operations and have to dissipate heat, although for these instruments this is done with passive cooling; the heat from the detectors and electronics is radiated into deep space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE


Astronomers Discover Micronovae: A New Kind of Thermonuclear Stellar Explosion

A team of astronomers, with the help of the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT), have observed a new type of stellar explosion — a micronova. These outbursts happen on the surface of certain stars, and can each burn through around 3.5 billion Great Pyramids of Giza of stellar material in only a few hours.
ASTRONOMY


Publisher Correction: Atypical perineuronal nets in the CA2 region interfere with social memory in a mouse model of social dysfunction

In the original PDF of this article, pages 6"“12 were inadvertently omitted. The original article PDF has been corrected. The HTML version was unaffected. Princeton Neuroscience Institute, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ, USA. Elise C. Cope,Â Anna D. Zych,Â Nicole J. Katchur,Â RenÃ©e C. Waters,Â Blake J. Laham,Â Emma J....
PRINCETON, NJ


Surface restructuring of a perovskite-type air electrode for reversible protonic ceramic electrochemical cells

Reversible protonic ceramic electrochemical cells (R-PCECs) are ideally suited for efficient energy storage and conversion; however, one of the limiting factors to high performance is the poor stability and insufficient electrocatalytic activity for oxygen reduction and evolution of the air electrode exposed to the high concentration of steam. Here we report our findings in enhancing the electrochemical activity and durability of a perovskite-type air electrode, Ba0.9Co0.7Fe0.2Nb0.1O3-Î´ (BCFN), via a water-promoted surface restructuring process. Under properly-controlled operating conditions, the BCFN electrode is naturally restructured to an Nb-rich BCFN electrode covered with Nb-deficient BCFN nanoparticles. When used as the air electrode for a fuel-electrode-supported R-PCEC, good performances are demonstrated at 650"‰Â°C, achieving a peak power density of 1.70"‰W"‰cmâˆ’2 in the fuel cell mode and a current density of 2.8"‰A"‰cmâˆ’2 at 1.3"‰V in the electrolysis mode while maintaining reasonable Faradaic efficiencies and promising durability.
CHEMISTRY


Interaction-driven giant thermopower in magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene

Magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene has proved to be a fascinating platform to realize and study emergent quantum phases arising from the strong correlations in its flat bands. Thermal transport phenomena, such as thermopower, are sensitive to the particle"“hole asymmetry, making them a crucial tool to probe the underlying electronic structure of this material. Here we have carried out thermopower measurements of magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene as a function of carrier density, temperature and magnetic field. We report the observation of an unusually large thermopower reaching a value of the order of 100"‰Î¼V Kâˆ’1 at a low temperature of 1"‰K. The thermopower exhibits peak-like features that violate the Mott formula in close correspondence to the resistance peaks appearing around the integer filling of the moirÃ© bands, including the Dirac point. We show that the large thermopower peaks and their associated behaviour arise from the emergent highly particle"“hole-asymmetric electronic structure, due to the sequential filling of the moirÃ© flat bands and the associated recovery of Dirac-like physics. Furthermore, the thermopower shows an anomalous peak around the superconducting transition, which points towards the possible role of superconducting fluctuations in magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene.
CHEMISTRY

