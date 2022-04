Deer Lakes’ boys volleyball team had a special season in 2021, going 7-0 en route to winning a Section 2-2A title and earning a trip to the WPIAL playoffs. It was a senior-heavy group that lost to Thomas Jefferson in the first round of the postseason. Many of the current Lancers were part of that team, though few played a significant role in the team’s success.

RUSSELLTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO