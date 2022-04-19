ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Businessman charged for yelling obscenities, homophobic words at trampoline park workers

By Bethany Fowler
 1 day ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate business owner who was charged with reckless homicide and unlawful communication in the past is facing another charge in an unrelated incident.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said John Ludwig Jr. walked into Big Air, located at 36 Park Woodruff Road, on April 6 and yelled obscenities and homophobic language at trampoline park workers while dumping a trash can full of garbage into the lobby area.

Ludwig Jr. was arrested by deputies and charged with breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature.

We previously reported that Ludwig Jr. crashed his Maserati through the living room of a Greenville County home in 2009. A 62-year-old man watching television inside the house was killed.

Ludwig Jr. pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in the crash and was sentenced to five years which was suspended to three years of probation and 500 hours of community service, according to court records.

In 2019, Ludwig Jr. was charged with unlawful communication.

A police report said Ludwig Jr. threatened to beat a Spartanburg attorney earlier this month.

