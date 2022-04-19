ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

NWS receives reports of waterspout over Lake Samish near Bellingham

By MYNORTHWEST STAFF
 1 day ago
The National Weather Service received reports of a waterspout over Lake Samish near Bellingham this week, and is asking the public for any additional information it might have. The NWS believes that the waterspout occurred between 6:30 and 8 p.m. on Monday, April...

