With the Blue-Gold Game only days away, Notre Dame fans are feeling the 2022 season creeping closer. Now is the time to get back into gear for the return to Notre Dame Stadium. That includes moving with whatever the Band of the Fighting Irish chooses to play at any given moment. One piece is the “Celtic Chant”, and two young Irish fans are preparing for what they’ll do when the band makes that selection:

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO