Brustmeyer-Brown resigns as Creedmoor commissioner

CREEDMOOR — The Creedmoor Board of Commissioners accepted the resignation of Mayor Pro Tem Kechia Brustmeyer-Brown’s as its first order of business during the April 18 work session.

Brustmeyer-Brown sent a letter of resignation to Mayor Bobby Wheeler and fellow commissioners saying she was resigning from her elected position effective April 15.

Brustmeyer-Brown’s letter read: “The commonly unproductive and often hostile working environment on the board creates an unacceptable level of disappointment for those who strive to move our community forward such as myself.”

“It has been a great honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Creedmoor in various capacities over the years. From the start of my term, I have fought to preserve the integrity of the board. It is the most important institution in the city of Creedmoor. It is where we learn how effective local government can be in serving the needs of our citizens.

“Over the past 2 1/2 years I have felt the council move away from transparency, honor and respectful discussions. Rather, this board has to be characterized as being “dysfunctional,” specifically by its treatment of our staff, partnerships with our fire department, external vendors and one another.

“Furthermore, this dysfunctional characterization does not align with the city’s theme of “being an inclusive” community. This is evident by the consistent turnover within the city staff during the last year.

“My hope is that our community takes a diligent stance during our next election cycle on who they choose to represent them and the city of Creedmoor.”

The BCN contacted Brustmeyer-Brown for additional comments about her resignation.

“My letter of resignation clearly explains my reasons for resigning. I must continue to stay loyal to myself; resigning was an act of self-preservation; and continuing to work with this board violates my values and resigning was my expression of integrity,” she said.

“I am by no means giving up on my community. I am just choosing a different capacity in which I serve.”

Brustmeyer-Brown has often been the voice of reason and concern for the community. She strove for civility from the dais and in the boardroom during the long and arduous meetings.

Brustmeyer-Brown served as liaison to the Creedmoor Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, a delegate to the Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments Board of Directors, and District V Representative of the Granville County Human Relations Commission.

Brustmeyer-Brown’s term was scheduled to end in December 2023.

The board took no action to fill the mayor pro tempore term scheduled to end in December 2022, or to fill Brustmeyer-Brown’s seat.

The board will discuss how and if they want to fill the seat at a later date.