ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creedmoor, NC

Brustmeyer-Brown resigns as Creedmoor commissioner

By By Amanda Dixon
The Butner-Creedmoor News
The Butner-Creedmoor News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32YzkT_0fDqqMAP00
Brustmeyer-Brown

CREEDMOOR — The Creedmoor Board of Commissioners accepted the resignation of Mayor Pro Tem Kechia Brustmeyer-Brown’s as its first order of business during the April 18 work session.
Brustmeyer-Brown sent a letter of resignation to Mayor Bobby Wheeler and fellow commissioners saying she was resigning from her elected position effective April 15.
Brustmeyer-Brown’s letter read:  “The commonly unproductive and often hostile working environment on the board creates an unacceptable level of disappointment for those who strive to move our community forward such as myself.”
“It has been a great honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Creedmoor in various capacities over the years. From the start of my term, I have fought to preserve the integrity of the board. It is the most important institution in the city of Creedmoor. It is where we learn how effective local government can be in serving the needs of our citizens.
“Over the past 2 1/2 years I have felt the council move away from transparency, honor and respectful discussions. Rather, this board has to be characterized as being “dysfunctional,” specifically by its treatment of our staff, partnerships with our fire department, external vendors and one another.
“Furthermore, this dysfunctional characterization does not align with the city’s theme of “being an inclusive” community. This is evident by the consistent turnover within the city staff during the last year.
“My hope is that our community takes a diligent stance during our next election cycle on who they choose to represent them and the city of Creedmoor.”
The BCN contacted Brustmeyer-Brown for additional comments about her resignation.
“My letter of resignation clearly explains my reasons for resigning. I must continue to stay loyal to myself; resigning was an act of self-preservation; and continuing to work with this board violates my values and resigning was my expression of integrity,” she said.
“I am by no means giving up on my community. I am just choosing a different capacity in which I serve.”
Brustmeyer-Brown has often been the voice of reason and concern for the community. She strove for civility from the dais and in the boardroom during the long and arduous meetings.
Brustmeyer-Brown served as liaison to the Creedmoor Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, a delegate to the Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments Board of Directors, and District V Representative of the Granville County Human Relations Commission.
Brustmeyer-Brown’s term was scheduled to end in December 2023.
The board took no action to fill the mayor pro tempore term scheduled to end in December 2022, or to fill Brustmeyer-Brown’s seat.
The board will discuss how and if they want to fill the seat at a later date.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Leader

Commissioner considers resigning from Chenoa City Council

CHENOA — Another member of the Chenoa City Council has announced plans to resign. Streets Commissioner Joseph Bell expressed disappointment with the Statement of Economic Interests form required by the state through the Illinois Governmental Ethics Act. Several amendments have been made to the law for 2022 with a new form and instructions.
CHENOA, IL
Ocean City Today

Worcester County Commissioner briefs

The Worcester County Commissioners discussed the following during its meeting on March 3:. The commissioners unanimously approved a letter of support on behalf of Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum Curator Christine Okerblom to seek $50,000 in grants through the Maryland Heritage Areas program. The funds would be for the restoration of the interior of the 112-year-old former Bank of Ocean City building, which came into the museum’s possession in 2020.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creedmoor, NC
WECT

St. James Plantation homeowner cries foul after neighborhood cites him for ‘Black Lives Matter’ flag

ST. JAMES, N.C. (WECT) - The residents of St. James Plantation in Brunswick County are expected to abide by the rules of the Property Owner’s Association (POA), which controls things like house colors, noise ordinances, and even what flags people are allowed to display in front of their home. That last item is exactly what has some residents pushing back against the neighborhood and what flags they deem appropriate, and the definition of a ‘political flag.’
SAINT JAMES, NC
MSNBC

Why Tennessee comptroller's racist 'hostile takeover' of a Black town may fail after all

Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower, a white Republican, took a step back Tuesday from his racist plan to essentially erase from the map Mason, Tennessee, a predominantly African American town of about 1,500 that stands to benefit from the construction of a $5.6 billion Ford plant planned nearby. Accusing Mason of 20 years of financial mismanagement, Mumpower threatened to block town leaders from spending more than $100 without his say so and sent property owners in town a letter arguing that “government is not working in Mason.”
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald-Journal

Bear Lake Commissioner meeting

Approving the agenda to move the Emergency Services Coordinator discussion after the Executive Session, the three County Commissioners met on March 14, 2022. Assessor Heber Dunford noted 99 mail-in reimbursements during February an increase from the 29 during January through centralized motor vehicle titling. The commercial property appraisal is completed and shows increases in market value in that category. The County’s five-year revaluation plan is under review by the State Tax Commission. Deed processing is now moving through December documents and closer to being current. Legislative actions were briefly discussed with hope expressed H.B. 741 will not pass.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Fights Attempt to Ban Her from Running for Re-election For Violating Constitution

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) seeks to stop a legal challenge to her ability to run for another term in Congress over her role in 2021 attack on Capitol. In a federal court hearing on Friday, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, (R), attempted to prevent a legal challenge that would bar her from running for re-election from succeeding. Voter in Greene's district testified against her in the court proceedings Friday in an effort to stop her from being able to run for another term in Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
Mic

Could the 14th Amendment boot Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress?

It’s little secret — hell, it’s a point of pride for her — that Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the Republican Party’s most enthusiastic seditionists (to say nothing about being an antisemitic, anti-science, virulently conspiracy-addled weirdo). But a new effort from a voting rights group is now hoping to prove that the very insurrection she helped foment will be what keeps her from the ballot in November.
GEORGIA STATE
Sandusky Register

Commissioners approve 2022 budget

NORWALK — Money matters for the year have been set by the commissioners. The Huron County commissioners approved the 2022 budget, with a 2-1 vote, during Tuesday’s meeting. For the general fund, more than $24 million has been allocated and in excess of $85 million has been set...
HURON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCNC

At-large commissioner to be sworn in Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wilhelmenia Rembert will be sworn in Tuesday to fill the empty at-large Mecklenburg county commissioner seat. Rembert is a former At-Large County Commissioner, serving as Vice-Chair between 2004-2006, and a former member of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMS board fires superintendent Winston

Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility. The announcement came Tuesday, April 19, nearly two years since renderings of the $800 million facility were released. Updated: 1 hours ago. The mother of a 17-year-old who died by apparent suicide inside the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. Timeline...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
The Butner-Creedmoor News

The Butner-Creedmoor News

Creedmoor, NC
702
Followers
201
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

109 S. Elm St. Creedmoor, NC 27522 919-528-2393

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/butnercreedmoor

Comments / 0

Community Policy